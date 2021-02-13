Valentine’s Day is traditionally seen as a day for celebrating romantic relationships. However, a new phenomenon has emerged in recent years in replacement of Valentine’s Day for people who don’t have significant others to celebrate with.
This alternative holiday is commonly known as “Galentine’s Day,” first referred to as such in a 2010 episode of “Parks and Recreation.” Typically celebrated on Feb. 13, otherwise known as Valentine’s Day-eve, Galentine’s Day centers around celebrating friendships instead of romantic ones.
“It’s just a cute little day to celebrate your friends and all the gals that get you through life on a regular basis,” University of Georgia freshman Megan Erasmus, said.
While shifting the focus from romantic relationships to platonic ones, Galentine’s Day is a day to show love and appreciation for your closest friends, particularly in friendships between girls.
Erasmus said that one of the things she values most in her female friendships is how she can emotionally rely on her girlfriends whenever she needs support.
“At least for myself, I can say that I take for granted sometimes how amazing it is that all of my friends are there for me,” Erasmus said. “People talk about that in romantic partners a lot, but being able to recognize that in all of your platonic friendships is really important.”
Freshman international business major and close friend of Erasmus’ Beth White also said that she feels that her friendships are built on strong emotional ties. Though there is not a widely recognized holiday celebrating friendships, Erasmus and White believe that friendships deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated just as much as romantic relationships.
Not only is Galentine’s Day a celebration of friendships — it’s a celebration for female friendships. The recent wave of feminism stresses the importance of women supporting other women, and the popularization of Galentine’s Day is a reflection of that.
“I feel like in today’s media and stuff you see a lot of girls [who] are always threatened by each other for whatever reason,” White said. “And it always seems like there’s more drama between us than [in] guy friendships.”
But in Erasmus’ opinion, the portrayal of those types of friendships couldn’t be further from the truth. In her female friendships, Erasmus says she is always there for her friends and always feels comfortable with being her true self.
Erasmus and White plan to celebrate Galentine’s Day by getting together with their friends, dressing up as they would on a date and having nice dinner together. They recognize that Valentine’s Day doesn’t necessarily have to entail romantic love and that showing love in friendships is just as significant.
“I think a lot of people get upset when they don’t have romantic relationships [for Valentine’s Day] but I think recognizing...the friends in your life is just really important,” Erasmus said. “So that’s why I love Galentine’s.”