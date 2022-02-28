Without the influence of Black artists, the popular music industry would not be what it is today. From country to blues, there are many examples of how Black culture has contributed to the music many listen to.
To celebrate Black History Month and recognize the impact of Black artists on the music industry, The Red & Black asked University of Georgia students about their favorite Black artists and how they’ve not only impacted the industry but their own lives as well.
Jesus Macias
Favorite Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Favorite Songs: “Alright,” “Swimming Pools” and “XXX”
Macias, a senior biology major, said the combination of Lamar’s beats and lyrics make for a “masterful” production. Through speaking up about experiences that people in the Black community face, he feels his eyes have been open to many perspectives. Macias thinks Lamar’s messages can be shared across the world because they are put in a catchy and understandable way.
“I think that honestly, he's making a big difference in specifically in the Black community, but I think overall in … taking the struggles and experiences of Black people and his own experiences and turning it into a very like digestible form that can be popularized in mainstream media,” Macias said.
Nikhil Murari
Favorite Artist: Ye “Kanye” West
Favorite Songs: “Waves,” “Jesus Walks” and “Runaway”
Murari, a freshmen bioengineering and biomedical engineering major, chose Ye because his music is futuristic, meaning he doesn’t care about what’s in the present. He likes that Ye makes music based on passion and what he really feels. That’s how Murari believes Ye is impacting future generations — sharing his personal problems and struggles to resonate with those afraid to speak up about their true emotions.
“At a young age I was often under the impression that I [needed] everyone to like me to fit the status quo that they wanted me to. Well, listening to Kanye and his backstory really showed [me] that if you believe in yourself enough … you could do literally anything you want and really live a happy life,” Murari said.
Alex Carrillo
Favorite Artist: Tyler, the Creator
Favorite Songs: “2Seater,” “She” and “Where This Flower Blooms”
Carrillo, a freshman marketing and clarinet performance double major, values Tyler, the Creator’s approach to hip-hop. Having produced his 2019 album “Igor” on his own and owning a clothing line makes Carrillo see him as an entrepreneur. Tyler, the Creator’s persona of not caring about what others think, taking risks and being completely oneself is something that she learns from.
“I feel like just his music in general is just changing the way hip-hop is,” Carrillo said.
Ali Loggins
Favorite Artist: Jimi Hendrix
Favorite Songs: “May This Be Love,” “Castles Made of Sand” and “Are You Experienced?”
Freshman pharmaceutical science major, Loggins likes what Jimi Hendrix stood for. She said he made music for everybody. She explains that his performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner”is one way that changed the music industry.
“[Jimi Hendrix] really innovated the way that the electric guitar was played … he kind of took the electric guitar and just did something no one had done before,” Loggins said.
Mara Suddeth
Favorite Artist: J. Cole
Favorite Songs: “No Role Modelz” and “Neighbors”
Suddeth, a freshman microbiology major, loves that J. Cole takes risks with his music by highlighting issues in the Black community that other artists choose not to. Through him, she learned to highlight what she finds important in her own life. J. Cole has helped Suddeth feel powerful.
“Not only does he use his values in his music, but the money that he makes from it, he does give back to the community. So not only has he implemented his values, making sure young Black children feel known but he's also giving back to the community so that they can build themselves up as well,” Suddeth said.
Jacob Serrett
Favorite Artist: Doja Cat
Favorite Songs: “Control,” “So High” and “Like That”
Fifth-year theatre major, Serrett, has been a fan of Doja Cat’s since the beginning, far before her music was popularized by TikTok. What drew him to Doja Cat was her easygoing interactions with fans. While he does think Doja Cat’s social media presence is changing the way people communicate, he really values her relatability.
“[Doja Cat has] given me more [of] an appreciation for modern pop than I had before. I feel like there's kind of like a stigma about [modern pop] being basic … it's not bad to listen to what you like,” Serrett said.