Dressed in a fitted red dress, heels and warm pink eyeshadow swept over her eyelids, Jaalah Evans prepares to leave her dorm for a Valentine’s Day steak dinner. However, there won’t be a significant other at the table, because the night is dedicated to her friends.
On a day filled with Instagram posts of people in relationships celebrating their partners or going on romantic dates, those without partners may choose to make “Palentine’s” or “Galentine’s” Day plans — others may ignore the holiday entirely.
Evans and Gabrielle Adekogbe, both freshmen at the University of Georgia, took the day into their own hands by making Galentine’s plans. Adekogbe said the motivating factor in celebrating this was to avoid sitting in the house all day. Along with two other friends, they will dress up in coordinating outfits and enjoy a steak dinner together.
“We just wanted to feel good and enjoy ourselves,” Adekogbe said.
Rather than a day solely focused on loving a significant other, Evans and Adekogbe have a different take on what Valentine’s Day means.
“It's a day to be grateful for the love that you do have and not think about the love that you don't have or desire,” Evans said.
In elementary school, Valentine’s Day was often spent handing out Sweethearts branded with words such as “Be mine” and “I love you,” and other candies to peers. In college, students may feel an extra weight on the holiday, as it has turned into more than receiving candy grams.
Many feel the pressure to have a date in order to celebrate the holiday. This expectation has led to some people deciding instead to celebrate the day after Valentine’s Day, otherwise known as “Single Awareness Day.”.
“I like the idea of [Valentine’s Day], I just haven't been able to celebrate it recently,” junior Owen Burtt said. “I'm happy for all the people to get to celebrate it. Hopefully I'll be there one day.”
Businesses around Athens and organizations at the University of Georgia help to alleviate the pressure of finding a date by creating Valentine’s Day-themed events inclusive of both single people and those in relationships.
Classic City Cycling is holding a “SHOUTOUT TO MY EX” spin ride and UGA’s University Union hosted a Palentine’s Day event on Feb. 11 with a speed ‘friending’ game and movie screening. Even an online local “Singles Valentine’s Day Party” is being hosted.
Classic City Cycling instructor Elise Perez said on Valentine’s Day she will be reveling in the class she is teaching called “Let’s Hear It For The Boys.” During the session, Perez plans to play songs from some of her favorite male artists.
“I don't really have a male in my life right now, but I have male artists that make me feel happy,” Perez said.
Date or no date on Valentine’s Day, Perez feels self-love is important to engage in on the holiday.
“People can have two opposing opinions about [Valentine’s Day]. You either say ‘Oh, I love Valentine's Day because I can spend it with my significant other,’ or ‘I really don't like it because it reminds me that I don't have a significant other,’” Perez said. “Either way, we're giving these [cyclists] the chance to just celebrate themselves or celebrate their friends.”