On Tuesday night, University of Georgia’s Indian Cultural Exchange and Hispanic Student Association hosted a joint Diwali and Día de los Muertos celebration at the Tate Reception Hall.
Club members gave brief presentations on their respective holidays, while guests painted clay figures of diyas (oil lamps) and sugar skulls. Traditional foods, such as conchas (Mexican sweet bread) and samosas were also served.
The two student organizations had the idea to host this special cross-cultural event after realizing that the two holidays happened to be close together this year.
“Diwali comes on different days throughout every single year, so it just happened to be where Dia de los Muertos and Diwali were coinciding together. We realized how many similarities that these two events and holidays have for our respective cultures,” said Neharika Kutagulla, a sophomore risk management major and co-cultural chair of UGA’s ICX.
Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is a major Hindu festival which was celebrated on Oct. 24 this year. The festival gets its name from the row of clay lamps that are lit by those who celebrate to symbolize the triumph of light over darkness.
The five-day holiday is widely celebrated both in India and by the Indian diaspora around the world. Families gather to pray, light fireworks and enjoy traditional meals.
“[My favorite part of Diwali is] obviously the food. I obviously love everything that comes with Diwali. And then also celebrating fireworks and with family,” Kutagulla said.
Día de los Muertos, meaning “Day of the Dead” in Spanish, is a holiday traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2. The holiday, which originated in Mexico, commemorates loved ones who have died.
Families create ofrendas, offerings placed on altars, to honor their departed family members. They also decorate with various flowers and the favorite food and drinks of the one being honored.
“It’s a very joyful holiday and we celebrate our families that have passed, and it’s a day to celebrate the living, essentially,” Laura Flores said.
Flores, a junior graphic design and advertising major, is HSA’s cultural development chair and agrees that this event is a great way to facilitate cross-cultural understanding and friendships.
“It’s really nice to see the similarities between our cultures and be able to bond over it and get our student bodies to be able to get to know each other and have a chance to hang out,” Flores said.