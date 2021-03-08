As springtime approaches, more and more people can be found walking around the University of Georgia’s campus and in downtown Athens enjoying the warmer weather. However, for women on campus, walking more often can bring unwanted attention in the form of catcalling.
Catcalling is a form of street harassment where someone whoops, whistles or yells comments of a sexual nature at another person. According to Hollaback!, an international anti-harassment organization, 67% of students have experienced harassment on their college campus.
Sally Kimel-Sheppard, executive director of The Cottage Sexual Assault Center and Children’s Advocacy Center, said in an email that street harassment and catcalling contributes to rape culture, creating an environment where sexual assault becomes normalized and trivialized.
“Street harassment is a symptom of the much larger issue of the societal normalizing of sexual violence,” Kimel-Sheppard said. “While individual instances of street harassment can certainly be addressed, it will take a culture shift to eradicate entirely.”
Stephanie Bullock, a sophomore elementary education major from Atlanta, said that she typically was catcalled “at least once, if not twice” every time she went on a run on Milledge Avenue or downtown. During these occurrences, Bullock said she didn’t understand why her runs would draw so much attention, making her feel as if she was doing something wrong.
Bullock said that sometimes groups of men will circle back in their cars to catcall her multiple times during her Milledge runs.
“To have someone want to get a reaction out of you that badly can kind of feel targeted,” Bullock said.
For some women, their experience with street harassment has escalated beyond catcalling. Brooke Hunsicker, a freshman microbiology major from Buford, said she was followed to her car one night by a man who yelled at her.
“I was just thinking, how can I protect myself. … I tried to get to my car as fast as possible” Hunsicker said.
Gabriela Jones, a freshman psychology major from Sandy Springs, said she experienced street harassment for the first time at UGA when an older man in downtown Athens took a video of her walking with a group of her female friends. During this incident, Jones said the man didn’t even try to conceal his actions.
“I never see guys yelling at other guys that they don’t know,” Jones said. “I really think it's a lot less about what you look like on that day and more about the mental state of a man who wants to exert his power over you.”
Bullock, Hunsicker and Jones all said that catcalling made them feel less safe. They’ve changed their habits to avoid being harassed, such as avoiding walking alone or at night and purchasing self defense tools like pepper spray and personal alarms. But as far as verbal confrontation goes, they said they usually ignore harassers because they don’t know what reaction would get them to stop.
Kimel-Sheppard said there’s not one exact way to respond to street harassment. Some may feel comfortable verbally responding, while others may need help from a peer.
“Intervening can look very different for some. For example, some might intervene in a direct manner and some might be more comfortable in finding someone else to intervene on their behalf,” Kimel-Sheppard said.
Kimel-Sheppard said that students wanting to report street harassment should call the UGA Police Department. Students can also participate in the Health Promotion Department’s UMatter program, which includes training on how to be an active bystander, or apply to become BeWell Ambassadors and work to raise awareness about the prevention of sexual harassment.
“It’s annoying to think that people think they have the right to comment on how me and my friends look when they don’t know us,” Jones said. “I think that a girl should be able to wear anything when she’s going out on a Saturday night and just be left completely alone, because that's her right.”