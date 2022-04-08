The slap heard around the world. That's what the confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars has been dubbed. Since it occurred on March 27, the moment has become the subject of massive public discourse and sometimes hostile debate.
While announcing the nominees for best documentary, Rock joked about looking forward to seeing Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s wife, in a sequel to “G.I. Jane” — a character famous for her shaved head. The off-the-cuff remark was in reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, something she did as a result of struggling with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. This comment caused Smith to go on stage and strike Rock in the face on live TV.
The University of Georgia campus was not immune to the conversation surrounding the confrontation, so The Red and Black spoke with students about their reactions to the slap and the events that followed.
Emely Agudelo
Agudelo, a freshman finance major, said her initial reaction to the slap was believing it was a publicity stunt. Because of all of the skits that are included throughout the show, she thought it could easily be confused as another scripted part.
“I don’t think he should have slapped him, but I thought it was kind of funny,” Agudelo said. “I don’t think it is the end of the world. I definitely think that Hollywood has much larger issues to pay attention to in the film industry.”
Justin Hennebaul
Hennebaul, a senior real estate major, said that the situation could have been handled much better. He pointed out that the optics of Smith accepting the best actor award to a standing ovation following the incident were not great.
“I think people need to be held accountable … but people are kind of exaggerating the situation a little bit,” Hennebaul said.
Hennebaul went further by saying people should not be receiving hate online for voicing their opinions on the moment. “I think it comes from the whole cancel culture side of things. Everyone is so quick to find something to be upset about these days. The fact of the matter is he did slap someone on stage,” he said.
Ellie Wade
Wade, a junior political science major, thought Rock went too far by attacking a Black woman’s hair in his joke.
“I think that the Oscars are typically a place where celebrities are aware they’re going to be roasted, but I do think jokes regarding someone’s physical features aren’t ok,” Wade said.
According to Wade, there is a double standard that exists in Hollywood. “Everyone's calling on the Academy to take away Will Smith’s Oscar when Harvey Weinstein got to keep all of his no questions asked,” she said.
Miles Calderon
Calderon, a senior philosophy major, has a unique perspective as a stand-up comedian himself. While he acknowledges there are subjects that shouldn’t be joked about, he felt Rock’s joke was lighthearted and should have never resulted in violence.
“Being joked about in that way is an honor. My only sympathetic rationalization was that Will Smith thought he was in some way playing along with the mock ridicule of a joke with what he saw as mock violence,” Calderon said.
Calderon does not think that there will be implications in the world of stand-up comedy as some have suggested. “It’s possible comedians that already didn’t care about punching down will feel more emboldened to posture the role of defenders of free speech, but the issue seems less substantial,” he said.
Arianna Jason
Jason, a senior fashion merchandising major, doesn’t think there was a right or wrong in the situation. She sees arguments for both sides.
“The backlash he is receiving is a little overdramatic because worse things have happened on TV,” Jason said. “It really wasn’t that bad of a slap if we’re being honest.”
Jason believes the discourse about the confrontation became so intense because of the way opinions snowball on social media. “People might resonate with a small part [of a post] and then they turn the conversation into like this spiderweb that got away from the original conversation that was being had,” Jason said.