Transforming imaginative ideas and emotions onto paper gives many writers relief from the outside world. Writers share their growth, advice and experiences in stories. From the spark of an idea to the final product, creative writing acts as an essential outlet.
Tyler Martin, a senior linguistics major and English minor at the University of Georgia, spoke on his creative writing development and how it enabled him to become both the president of the UGA creative writing club and a tutor at the UGA Writing Center.
Martin enjoys writing about fantasy and was first introduced to fantasy scenarios when he was around seven years old. Alongside his sister, they would play “adventure games” with fantasy narratives that Martin said were very childish and simplistic. When he was 14, Martin translated these “adventure games” into more developed stories.
Since then, Martin has written several short stories and even a novel titled “Ibellin.” Although Martin is still revising “Ibellin,” he said he plans on publishing this work.
When discussing hardships, Martin said the hardest part about the creative process is to stop brainstorming and start writing. He has to revise after completely writing a piece, so he doesn’t get stuck in his head.
Martin said creativity is an important contribution to humanity as a culture and he encourages everyone to do something creative, whether that be writing, dancing, painting or acting. He said finding a creative outlet is important because it can help break up the monotony of school or work.
“I feel like everyone as a kid had their thing, and they just fell out of it. You don't have to make a living out of everything. You can have hobbies. Don't be ashamed of the thing you enjoy,” Martin said. “Try that thing you liked as a kid again. If you don't love it, shop around and try other things.”
Rohini Bose, a junior public relations major, is the secretary of UGA’s creative writing club and enjoys writing because of its ability to carry a person away. She has published a poem in Atlanta Magazine called “Racehorses!” and wants to write and publish a realistic fiction novel about a college student who accidentally kills their roommate.
Bose said she thinks writing is a “wonderful exercise of the mind,” and a coping mechanism for dealing with the outside world. She keeps a journal with her at all times to write or sketch when she’s inspired and often writes outside, mainly at the Founders Memorial Garden or Lake Herrick.
“The journal is a dream catcher of ideas for me to store later and come back to,” Bose said. “Sometimes, there is this magical moment where I feel like a lot of those ideas suddenly connect with each other. When that happens, I sit down and I plot.”
The UGA creative writing club meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Park Hall. During club meetings, members receive feedback on their writing and learn from guest speakers. There also are discussions for improvement in areas such as dialogues, genres and character arcs.
“It is a very comfortable, welcoming and friendly environment where you can better yourself and better your writing. It is like getting help from your friends, which I love,” Martin said.
Students interested in getting involved in the club can reach out to the club on Instagram, @ugacreativewritingclub.