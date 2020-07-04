Georgia businesses, bars and music venues have reopened even as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the country. The Red & Black asked University of Georgia students how they would be celebrating Independence Day in light of the pandemic.
Evelyn Doss
Evelyn Doss is a sophomore political science and public relations double major from Blue Ridge, Georgia.
“For the Fourth of July weekend, our family will be enjoying time together on the lake. While we will be together, we will not be gathering with extended family and friends in light of the current situation. Hopefully next year we can be together again.”
Fatime Niane
Fatime Niane is a freshman political science major from Jonesboro, Georgia.
“As someone who has celebrated the Fourth [of July] for many years, enjoying the holiday was something that I would look forward to in the summer. However, throughout these last few months, I have educated myself on different historical matters related to the Fourth of July and have decided not to celebrate it this year. As an African American, being that the only people who were gaining their independence and freedom from Britain were white men and women, I don't really think it's a holiday that really encompasses all.”
Nakyra Milner
Nakyrna Milner is a senior fashion merchandising major from Locust Grove, Georgia.
“I will be working this whole weekend at my job. We are taking appropriate measures to try and keep everyone safe on our end but some customers make that difficult.”
Taylor Potter
Taylor Potter is a senior entertainment and media studies and film studies double major from Acworth, Georgia.
“I’m actually spending the summer in Ohio, helping my sister with my four-month-old nephew as she recently started back working as a surgical technician. So we’ll probably be grilling at home and having a family-centered day relaxing.”
Saif Ahmed
Saif Ahmed is a biology major from East Cobb, Georgia.
“I’m social distancing and not going to any parties or anything because Georgia stats are so high right now. I’m chilling at home with my family and just having a barbeque and relaxing. We’ll probably set off fireworks like we do every year but it will be pretty lowkey this year because of the pandemic.”
