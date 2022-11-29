Academic, occupational and social pressures are just some of the stressors college students deal with on a daily basis. Consequently, over 60% of college students meet criteria of at least one mental health issue — and this proportion is growing.
An increasing number of college students have had to learn how to cope with these stressors and they’ve done so in a variety of ways. Some students have turned to their universities, many of which have responded by improving and increasing the mental health support offered to students.
For example, students have turned to the University of Georgia’s #BeWellUGA program, which provides resources such as their “Dawgs Dealing with It” workshop for students struggling with physical, mental or social stress.
However, not all students are satisfied with UGA’s response to growing mental health concerns on campus. In an opinion article by The Red & Black, UGA student Maegen Taback argued that UGA’s mental health resources are not sufficiently addressing students’ mental health issues.
If students aren’t relying on the university for mental health support, they often have to find other means to alleviate stress.
Some students turn to exercise to cope with the mental challenges of college life. Freshman biology major Hana Gregory uses running as a means for dealing with the academic pressures she’s facing.
“It’s been hard for me to continue [running] in college,” Gregory said. “But that’s definitely my way to deal with stress.”
However, Gregory acknowledged that running isn’t relaxing for everyone and said that she believes “most people have their [own] way of dealing with [stress].”
Georgia Mitchell, a junior environmental engineering major, has carved her own path to mindfulness and wellness. She’s a member of the Bhakti Yoga Club, a student group that meets weekly to practice yoga and encourage personal development.
While Mitchell finds yoga relaxing, she also feels that the club builds a sense of togetherness. To her, Bhakti yoga is “two hours out of the week to spend with a really good community.”
Zoe Rosenberg, another club member, agrees with Mitchell.
“Yoga is honestly a huge part of my mindfulness and wellness,” Rosenberg, who is a junior studying communication sciences and disorders, said. For her, club meetings are an opportunity to “breathe and recenter [herself] and stretch [her] body.”
Both members agreed that a significant amount of their stress comes from academics and the pressure to make college the best four years of their lives. They choose to deal with this stress in similar ways, both expressing their belief in the importance of nature.
“I think one of the most important things about yoga club is that we get to do it outside,” Mitchell said.
Rosenberg agreed, adding that she also enjoys the benefits of nature by taking walks. According to Rosenberg, being outside is an opportunity to “listen to what's going on around you and remind yourself [that] this is all going to pass.”
Other students feel that spending time inside provides just as much relief. Junior music education major at UGA Joshua Dixon prefers to “chill in [his] room and listen to music or just watch TV.” He also finds activities, such as creating music, to be relaxing.
“I'm just protecting my energy,” Dixon said, referring to his commitment to a healthy work-life balance.
Dixon said he had to learn how to deal with his mental health as he progressed through college. As a resident assistant in a freshman dorm, he ensures that his residents are aware of various mental health resources that can teach them how to manage their stress.
“It’s a journey,” both Gregory and Dixon said. “We’ll get there,” Gregory said.