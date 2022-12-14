The end of the fall semester brings holiday cheer along with final exams. Students at the University of Georgia are working hard to prepare for their exams before heading home to celebrate the holidays.
Each student prepares for exams in their own way, whether that is by joining a group of friends at the Miller Learning Center for an all-nighter, or sitting at their desk flipping through flashcards. The Red & Black spoke to five students about how they are studying this semester.
Mary Emma Holscher
Mary Emma Holscher is a sophomore at UGA majoring in biological sciences. She hopes to apply to veterinary school in the future.
Holscher has no set study spot on campus, tending to float between the library and her sorority house study room. However, her go-to playlist is almost always the Hamilton soundtrack.
Holscher’s most effective technique is studying a little daily to prepare for her exams.
“Cramming the night before has never worked for me,” Holscher said. “I need my sleep before a big test.”
Before her exams, Holscher likes to exercise and relax to get out any testing jitters she may have.
Matthew Lazenby
Matthew Lazenby, a freshman intended marketing major at UGA, is finishing up his first semester. His first round of college finals is coming up.
Lazenby is most productive at the MLC listening to music while using Quizlet or reviewing his lecture notes.
However, like many college students, Lazenby admits to being a procrastinator when it comes to
big tests.
“Procrastinating is my best friend,” Lazenby said. “I’m never too worried, though. I can usually pull through with a good grade.”
Ellie Trumpfheller
Ellie Trumpfheller is a freshman at UGA. She is an intended advertising major.
Trumpfheller often finds herself working best in the Brumby Hall rotunda, the MLC, or the Black-Diallo-Miller Hall study rooms.
Trumpfheller is a fan of listening to Apple Music while preparing for finals, but she adds her own holiday twist.
“The playlist, Christmas Classics, is my current favorite,” Trumpfheller said, “It sounds funny, but songs without words and an upbeat tempo help me focus. Classical music also has an intelligent aesthetic that motivates me.”
To learn the material best, she handwrites flashcards.
“I find that writing things out then doing active recall is the best way for me to master the material, even for math,” Trumpfheller said.
Trumpfheller prioritizes a full night’s sleep. Sometimes, this means she puts her studying on hold to go to bed. This is what ensures a good grade in her eyes.
“I’ll set an alarm to study in the morning instead of staying up super late,” Trumpfheller said.
Andrew Fielden
Andrew Fielden is a sophomore double majoring in political science and journalism.
Fielden’s key to success is a full night of sleep, as well as resting himself with a meal before he takes an exam.
“It is such a good feeling going into an exam well-rested and well-fed,” Fielden said.
Fielden’s go-to way to get ready for a final is to head to the MLC. He will usually read through notes, or challenge himself to practice tests that are provided to him by his professors.
Fielden occasionally finds himself studying with a group of friends, but also does not mind working alone.
“It is about half and half,” Fielden said. “Sometimes friends are great to study with.”
Garrett Casteel
Garrett Casteel is a sophomore biology major. Since his freshman year, the rigor of his courses has almost doubled.
Almost always, you can count on Casteel to be at the MLC rewriting notes, doing practice problems and rewatching video lectures.
Unlike most students, Casteel prefers to study in the mornings instead of in the evenings.
“I like getting what I need to do out of the way, so I can relax the night before my final,” Casteel said.
Casteel also has a unique test day ritual that he claims has led to his success.
“Before every test, I make sure to eat a cheeseburger with provolone,” Casteel said. “It has never failed to give me good luck on every test I’ve taken this semester.”