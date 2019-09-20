It’s almost Saturday in Athens and arguably the biggest non-conference football game to ever be played in Sanford Stadium happens this weekend with Notre Dame rolling into town. Along with the addition of College GameDay making its stop in Athens this weekend, the influx of tourists and visiting fans is expected to be an unreal amount to your average football Saturday. We asked University of Georgia students how they think the Notre Dame crowd will impact their gameday, as well as Athens as a whole.
Ariele Williams Year: Senior Major: Consumer economics Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
“A lot of my friends are going — I have a friend that sold his ticket for $200 just for this game so I’m guessing it’s pretty special,” Williams said. “I see families walking around the campus getting ready so I’m excited for what we are about to do because I know we’re gonna kick butt like we always do.”
Kai Sanders Year: Sophomore Major: Agriscience and environmental systems Hometown: Fayetteville, Georgia
“I’m having a bunch of my family members, as well as friends from high school [who are going to] come up and stay with me,” Sanders said. “Other than that … [the game is] gonna influence the amount of people on the streets [and] how busy traffic is. Everything basically shuts down for the games here.”
Savannah Drexler Year: Junior Major: Economics Hometown: Roswell, Georgia
“These famous reporters are coming in town for this game — I know it’s about to be the busiest it’s gonna be all season,” Drexler said. “I love football and I love the whole atmosphere of it. My dad is the biggest Notre Dame fan you’ve ever met, and … he doesn’t wanna be in Athens, he wants to be at home with his Notre Dame friends. I grew up a Notre Dame fan but obviously I'm now a Dawgs fan.”
Coura Thiam Year: Junior Major: Human development and family science Hometown: Conyers, Georgia
“Honestly if we win, the school might burn down. I know we played our freshman year and it wasn’t even here, it was a really big deal, so I’m really excited to see all of the fans,” Thiam said. “I will be at the game [and] I’m working concessions for ASU. I’m gonna watch probably the second or the fourth quarter ... it’ll be a good Saturday in Athens.”
Stephanie Neville Year: Sophomore Major: Genetics Hometown: Germantown, Maryland
“So I'm really upset because I didn't get a ticket to the game, I only got the half student package,” Neville said. “I really wanna go to the game, but I can't so I will probably go watch it downtown and I assume downtown will be insane because people are gonna be everywhere. I feel like tailgating is gonna be a little different because I know that ESPN and College GameDay is coming.”
Joseph Berney Year: Junior Major: Sports management Hometown: Dunwoody, Georgia
“It’s pretty exciting — there’s gonna be a lot more people in town, it’s the first big game of the year, so obviously tailgates are gonna be a little bigger,” Berney said. “It’s obviously gonna be bigger and probably a pain to get around, but I mean it’s why you come to Georgia — to see big football games [and] to have fun like this on Saturdays in the fall.”
