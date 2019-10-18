Halloween Arch

The Arch is pictured on the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. (Photo/Kristin M. Bradshaw and Reann Huber)

 Kristin M. Bradshaw and Reann Huber

With Halloween just around the corner,  The Red & Black asked students what their favorite Halloween traditions are. Whether you prefer staying in and watching spooky movies, or going door-to-door, we hope these reminiscent memories make midterms more tolerable.

Anna Tucker

Anna Tucker, a fifth year communications major, poses for a portrait. 
Terrianna Taylor

Terrianna Taylor, a sophomore political science major, poses for a portrait. 
Parker Bond

Parker Bond, a junior finance major, poses for a portrait. 
Lily Guthrie

Lily Guthrie, a junior advertising major, poses for a portrait. 
Terrisianna Taylor

Terrisianna Taylor, a sophomore early education major, poses for a portrait. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.