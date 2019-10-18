With Halloween just around the corner, The Red & Black asked students what their favorite Halloween traditions are. Whether you prefer staying in and watching spooky movies, or going door-to-door, we hope these reminiscent memories make midterms more tolerable.

Anna Tucker Year: Fifth year Major: Communications Hometown: Acworth, Georgia “My favorite thing to do [on] Halloween when I was younger was going to my friends neighborhood. I would go with my little pillowcase and go trick-or-treating, and at the end of the night we would all meet up and sit in a circle and dump all of our candy and sort it out and barder it,” Tucker said. “That was when I learned I wanted to be a real negotiator one day.”

Terrianna Taylor Year: Sophomore Major: Political science Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia “Not for me to go trick-or-treating, but just to watch little kids go trick-or treating and dressing up in their little costumes,” Taylor said. “I have a younger sister, so this will be her first Halloween [and] it’ll be so cute to see her dressed up as Anna because she loves “Frozen,” she sings it everyday.”

Parker Bond Year: Junior Major: Finance Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia “I love to listen to “Monster Mash.” I wake up every morning and I listen to “Monster Mash” every October,” Bond said.