With Halloween just around the corner, The Red & Black asked students what their favorite Halloween traditions are. Whether you prefer staying in and watching spooky movies, or going door-to-door, we hope these reminiscent memories make midterms more tolerable.
Anna Tucker, a fifth year communications major, poses for a portrait.
Lindsay Richman
Anna Tucker
Year: Fifth year
Major: Communications
Hometown: Acworth, Georgia
“My favorite thing to do [on] Halloween when I was younger was going to my friends neighborhood. I would go with my little pillowcase and go trick-or-treating, and at the end of the night we would all meet up and sit in a circle and dump all of our candy and sort it out and barder it,” Tucker said. “That was when I learned I wanted to be a real negotiator one day.”
Terrianna Taylor, a sophomore political science major, poses for a portrait.
Lindsay Richman
Terrianna Taylor
Year: Sophomore
Major: Political science
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
“Not for me to go trick-or-treating, but just to watch little kids go trick-or treating and dressing up in their little costumes,” Taylor said. “I have a younger sister, so this will be her first Halloween [and] it’ll be so cute to see her dressed up as Anna because she loves “Frozen,” she sings it everyday.”
Parker Bond, a junior finance major, poses for a portrait.
Lindsay Richman
Parker Bond
Year: Junior
Major: Finance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
“I love to listen to “Monster Mash.” I wake up every morning and I listen to “Monster Mash” every October,” Bond said.
Lily Guthrie, a junior advertising major, poses for a portrait.
Lindsay Richman
Lily Guthrie
Year: Junior
Major: Advertising
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
“I always loved trick-or-treating, I did that all the time when I was younger.One year I was Luna Lovegood from “Harry Potter,” Guthrie said.“My favorite Halloween movie is probably … “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” it’s such a classic.”
Terrisianna Taylor, a sophomore early education major, poses for a portrait.
Lindsay Richman
Terrisianna Taylor
Year: Sophomore
Major: Early childhood education
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
“I know I’m pretty old, but I like Disney Channel movies,” Taylor said. “I like to watch mostly “Halloweentown” and “Twitches.”
