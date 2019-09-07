It’s Saturday in Athens, folks. Whether you’re pregaming, or eating your way through gameday, we asked students what their gameday rituals are far and wide. The Red & Black took to the University of Georgia campus to ask students what their favorite pre and post game traditions are, and what they look forward to besides watching the bulldogs play between the hedges.
Teagan Cheney, junior finance major, poses for a portrait.
Lindsay Richman
Teagan Cheney Year: Junior Major: Finance Hometown: Danville, California
“Grilling out with all of my friends before the game, ‘cause it’s important to get a good meal before you’re out there standing in the heat for four hours so that’s always something that we do and something I really enjoy,” Cheney said.
Camryn Findley, a sophomore from
Newtown, Connecticut, poses for a portrait.
Lindsay Richman
Camryn Findley Major: Undecided Year: Sophomore Hometown: Newtown, Connecticut
Camryn Findley had her dose of winter in her hometown, Newtown, Connecticut, and said walking around campus and seeing each tailgate setup will be one of the many highlights of her gameday. “I like getting dressed up, wearing a nice jersey and tailgating,” Findley said. “One of my friends from home is coming, so I got her a ticket. [We’ll] probably walk up and down Milledge, probably walk to Myers Quad too, just walk around campus.”
Brenton Nash, a freshman b
usiness management major, poses for a portrait.
Lindsay Richman
Brenton Nash Major: Business management Year: Freshman Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia “We probably will go grab something to eat because I love to eat,'' Nash said. “You know, get some Cookout or Canes, something late night to just bring the mood back in. It’s like my gameday experience at Cookout so I have to get a double cheeseburger,and then I am going to get a chicken wrap as my side and a chicken quesadilla.”
Jeanie Kim, a freshman journalism major, poses for a portrait.
Lindsay Richman
Jeanie Kim Major: Journalism Year: Freshman Hometown: Snellville, Georgia “I am really excited and I think I wanna make making my own outfit a tradition,” Kim said. “Right now since it’s hot, I really wanna just cut up a shirt and either tie it around my neck or just to make it look cool — I was thinking shorts ... and then I was thinking of doing my makeup really nice and like accessorizing. I want red tassel earrings. I’m going for cute.”
Anna Floyd, a freshman vocal performance major, poses for a portrait.
Lindsay Richman
Anna Floyd Major: Vocal performance Year: Freshman Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia “Because I’m in Redcoats, we’re gonna have to play, warmup and get ready,” Floyd said. “I show up in my full uniform and I bring my piccolo. The piccolos are planning on going out to eat sometime afterward, and we bring snacks in our hat boxes for the games.”
