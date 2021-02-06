From actress Emma Watson to designer Stella McCartney, activists in the fashion community have been saying for years that the clothing industry has dire environmental consequences.
The average American will throw away around 81 pounds of clothing every year, most of which is not recycled, according to 2014 estimates by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. One of the ways consumers are responding to these jarring statistics is by making the shift from buying new clothes to buying used items, otherwise known as secondhand shopping.
University of Georgia students practice secondhand shopping in a myriad of ways. A quick Facebook search will reveal groups like UGA Clothing Exchange and Athens Purchase Nothing Group — two forums that allow participants to resell or trade their old clothing. Athens is also host to many local thrift stores, like Dynamite Clothing and the Project Safe thrift store.
Shopping vintage
The prevalence of vintage marketplaces shows a strong local demand for secondhand clothing. Entrepreneurial UGA students have harnessed this growing interest by starting their own businesses. Mae Renaldo, a junior graphic design major, runs an online store called Warped Vinyl Vintage.
Renaldo resells clothing mostly from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, which she finds primarily at estate sales and other small vintage shops. While many of her sales take place through her online store, she also makes regular appearances at pop-up shops in Athens and Atlanta.
Renaldo said there is a strong sense of community among the local vendors.
“It’s just such a good thing to see [the other regular vendors],” Renaldo said. “We’re always talking to each other and showing each other super cool stuff that we’ve found and trading clothes.”
Renaldo organized her first pop-up shop in October, which she held in her front yard in Athens. She plans to continue hosting such events in the future.
Upcycling
Junior fashion merchandising major Kaitlyn Rutledge has taken a different approach to secondhand fashion. For her online store, Bleached, Kaitlyn buys sweatshirts and T-shirts from thrift stores and upcycles them using a tie-dye technique she learned online. She uses her Instagram account to sell her products.
“I just love the atmosphere of the thrift store,” Rutledge said. “I think it’s really exciting to walk into what looks like a giant mess, something that’s really intimidating, and then… see what it could be after you remake it.”
The style choices of many college students come from an interest in ethical consumption as well as impact from trends they see online, Rutledge said.
“The college student kind of vibe... between social media influence and the wanting to make a difference and a change in our world in general, I think they’re the perfect market to start something like this,” Rutledge said.
The future of the industry
Upcycling was recently in the spotlight at the UGA Fashion Design Student Association’s semi-annual fashion show, which took place in November. With the theme of “The Unconventional Met Gala,” last semester’s show challenged designers to create looks out of untraditional and upcycled materials.
President of FDSA Parker Sylvester’s look for the show was made out of leftover pom-poms from a UGA volleyball game. Other participants in the show also made creative use of recycled materials, Sylvester said.
“[Designer] Caroline Solomon did a kind of plastic bag, paper bag look… she bought no materials for her look because she just made it out of trash and scrap fabric that she had,” Sylvester, a senior marketing and fashion merchandising double major, said.
The interest in sustainability among today’s fashion students has major implications for the future of the industry, Sylvester said.
“Every day we talk about sustainability,” Sylvester said. “We’re not just going to be able to ignore what we’ve learned. Hopefully, all of us together will be able to kickstart that change in the industry and in businesses that haven’t done it yet.”