After a year of limited social interaction and isolation, many college students are looking for ways to maintain their mental health. For MaKenzie Leatherwood, a Pomeranian shih tzu named Bailey has been her way.
Leatherwood attends the University of Georgia as an ecology major and lives off-campus with her dog Bailey. Bailey is an emotional support animal, which is a type of service animal that assists in the mental-wellbeing of its owner.
For two years, Bailey has helped Leatherwood manage her anxiety as a calming presence and an affectionate friend. Leatherwood recalls a time when Bailey comforted her after a particularly difficult day.
“My anxiety was through the roof and I couldn’t stop crying, and [Bailey] instantly picked up on it and was like, ‘Let me just bring you every toy known to man,’” Leatherwood said.
The affection and comfort Bailey provides extends to public spaces as well, since social interaction is a common source of anxiety for Leatherwood.
“Having her with me makes things so much easier, because it takes attention away from [me] and puts it on her,” Leatherwood said.
Alyssa Wilkins, a senior political science major, recently adopted an emotional support animal as well. Like Bailey, Wilkins’ dog Knox helps manage anxiety. Since rescuing Knox from a shelter, Wilkins says her mental health has improved dramatically.
“It’s like a world of difference. Prior to having [Knox], I had a really hard time leaving my apartment just because I would get so overwhelmed with things, and having him has made me a lot more comfortable,” Wilkins said.
Bringing an emotional support animal into public does carry some challenges however, such as social stigma.
“I think some people think it’s me using an excuse to have my dog with me, and I think some people see me as weak,” Leatherwood said.
Wilkins had a similar perspective.
“They almost think that there has to be something wrong with you,” Wilkins said.
This stigma may be an extension of the general social stigmas around mental health. The lack of education about emotional support animals has also manifested in people’s interactions with Bailey and Knox.
“People will call him over and try to break his attention away from me. Or they will walk up to him and pet him,” Wilkins said. “I’ve had people step on his tail before, so that’s also been a challenge.”
Leatherwood believes the solution to these problems lies in educating the public. Emotional support animals are service animals performing a very specific function for their owners. Distractions, even good-intentioned, should be avoided.
“Education of what an ESA does, and I think mental health education in general, is the first step,” Leatherwood said.
Both Wilkins and Leatherwood live off-campus, but students living on-campus are also afforded the ability to live with an emotional support animal. UGA’s Equal Opportunity Office guarantees an emotional support animal will be permitted in any student’s university housing unit, once it has been registered with the Disability Resource Center. Unlike other service animals, emotional support animals may not enter onto any campus properties aside from the student’s residence.
Disability Resource Center director Erin Benson said to register their emotional support animal, students must provide medical documentation from a physician or mental health professional to attest to the animal’s use and necessity. The mental health professionals may be from off-campus health care facilities or from the University Health Center’s Counseling and Psychiatric Services.
According to an email from CAPS director Chris Corbett, all recommendations for an emotional support animal are made on an “individual basis” “a thorough evaluation of the person’s needs and goals.”
Although emotional support animals may benefit some individuals, they can also be a responsibility. It must be provided with the care and attention of any pet, including health care, sanitation and expenses. The UGA Housing and Policies Procedure Manual contains a list of student responsibilities in regard to their emotional support animal.
Leatherwood and Wilkins both stressed the importance of this responsibility. Pets are a significant financial commitment, and require a great deal of time. Having a support system, such as a network of family and friends, is helpful to managing the responsibility, they said.
Wilkins and Leatherwood both chose to adopt an emotional support animal after careful consideration and conversation with mental health professionals. Ultimately, the animalis not just a tool for addressing mental health, but a responsibility and a companion as well.
“I don’t look at [Bailey] as an ESA,” Leatherwood said. “I will tell people, ‘This is why she’s with me,’ but first and foremost she’s my best friend.”