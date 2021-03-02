Each episode of the podcast “Everything In Between” opens with the show’s original intro jingle, complete with teasing banter between the show’s two best friends turned co-hosts.
Claire Korfas, a senior dance and human development and family science major, and her friend Stephanie Weis, a senior dance major, started their podcast, “Everything In Between,” on a whim this past fall.
Both University of Georgia students, the comedic duo said the podcast started out as a fun way for them to share stories with friends during the pandemic when they couldn’t physically be with them.
“Times are so tough, and it’s been such a weird year,” Korfas said. “We just like to spread positivity and humor in any way that we can.”
“Everything In Between” began as a comedy podcast where Korfas and Weis could share stories, crack jokes and offer advice, but it has recently evolved into an interview-focused show, particularly showcasing celebrity guests in the dance industry.
As dancers themselves, Weis and Korfas said that COVID-19 has been difficult in that it has limited their opportunities to perform. They hope that by speaking about this feeling on their show that they can relate to listeners who may have experienced similar emotions throughout the pandemic.
“Being able to talk to people about [feeling lost as a performer] who are considered successful in the industry, or parents of people who are successful, will help not only us but our listeners,” Weis said.
So far, guests on “Everything In Between” have included Melissa Gisoni of Lifetime’s reality TV show “Dance Moms,” Cirque du Soleil performer Hayden Hopkins, actress Victoria Baldesarra and more.
Korfas and Weis said they are looking forward to interviewing more celebrities for the show. The two recently interviewed Christi Lukasiak, another “Dance Moms” star and the host of this year’s SDT Greek Grind competition. This episode is set to be released on March 12.
Korfas and Weis said they like to take a different approach to interviewing guests. Instead of asking generic questions that could easily be answered with a Google search, they like playing games with their guests to build a relationship with them and encourage them to be their most genuine and relaxed selves.
“We wanted to make it different,” Korfas said. “There’s not really a lot of [other] game-playing, comedy-show interview podcasts.”
Weis said that they’ll tailor their games to be centered around their celebrity guests’ experiences, such as an extreme version of would you rather centered around “So You Think You Can Dance,” which they played with guest Ezra Sosa, who starred on the show’s 16th season.
Weis and Korfas said they named their podcast “Everything In Between” because they didn’t want to limit themselves to talking about just one subject or aspect of their personalities. They’ve talked about a wide range of topics with their guests — from dancing and acting to book recommendations and politics.
“I think [the name “Everything In Between”] really reflects everything we’re trying to do,” Korfas said. “We leave no subject untouched. We talk about anything and everything.”
As best friends, Korfas and Weis said they love getting the chance to work together, and they hope their friendship shines through in the podcast. Rather than thinking of it as work, the duo looks forward to recording together and putting up a new episodes.
“No matter who listens, no matter who watches, it’s just so much fun to do,” Korfas said.