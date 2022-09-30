Using local flowers from R&R Secret Farm, students watched as their brilliant blue cyanotype developed before their eyes. Cyanotype printmaking was one of the featured interactive activities at the Georgia Museum of Art’s Student Night on Thursday.
The event was hosted by the Georgia Museum of Art Student Association and sponsored by the UGA Parents Leadership Council to celebrate some of the museum’s currently featured exhibitions: “Infinity on the Horizon” and “Kristin Leachman: Longleaf Lines.”
“Infinity on the Horizon'' is based on a Georgia O’Keeffe quote about the landscape of the American Southwest and showcases abstract paintings, prints and sculptures of various landscapes.
Curator of education Callan Steinmann worked in conjunction with Charlotte Greenberg, president of the GMOA Student Association, to plan the first student night of the year and incorporate the overarching themes of the exhibit into the interactive activities on the floor below. Steinmann, who manages the education department at the museum and primarily works with university audiences, also acts as the staff liaison for the museum’s Student Association.
“We do three student nights a year and each one focuses on a different theme, sort of highlighting whatever special exhibitions we have going on upstairs…so everything is themed around that,” Steinmann said. “The cyanotype activity was the idea of using plants and botanicals like a lot of the artists in the exhibition upstairs do.”
In an effort to support local businesses, the association reached out to R&R Secret Farm, which Steinmann knew from her visits to the Athens Farmers Market. The farm provided the flowers used for the interactive cyanotype activity as well as two bouquets which were raffled off later in the night.
Steinmann believes programs like this are a great way to increase involvement and simply let students know that the museum is always there for free inspiration.
“There’s lots of ways to connect with the museum both in and out of the classroom…but it’s also a great place just to enjoy outside of your academic life,” Steinmann said.
UGA freshman Campbell Durbin believes the museum has something for everyone, regardless of their level of art enthusiasm.
“It's so welcoming here and everyone I meet is super nice. And it's in a secluded area, so it's super peaceful,” Durbin, an intended management information systems and international business major, said. “It's kind of like an escape on campus.”
Durbin works as a Federal Work Study office assistant for the museum’s development department and worked the event to advertise the Friends of the Museum program, a free membership program of the Georgia Museum of Art. She believes free events at the museum are important as they draw more students who would normally not visit due to a lack of knowledge or the more distant location.
“I think it really exposes people to museum because it's sort of on the outskirts of campus,”
Durbin said. “I don't know if they find time out of their day to come down here because it's kind of far off… and they haven't been here and they don't know exactly what is at the museum.”
The museum was not the only organization trying to make their presence known through this event. A table of landscape architecture students was also present with markers and coloring pages from the American Society of Landscape Architects’ activity book to spread awareness about their lesser-known major.
“Right now we’re just trying to expose people to how big our field is, what they can do with it, and the gist of how it’s a beautiful combination of arts and sciences and also thinking about how humans interact with the world,” Jasmine Querido, a junior landscape architecture major, said.
Querido said the coloring pages from the ASLA show how landscape architects communicate design with their clients through drawing.
Students and community members can view “Infinity on the Horizon” on display until Dec. 31 and “Kristin Leachman: Longleaf Lines” until Feb. 12, 2023.
The GMOA Student Association’s next student night will be on Thursday, Nov. 17 and will feature Southern photography from The Do Good Fund.