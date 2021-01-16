In a time of social distancing and virtual learning, students are making less of an effort to venture outside. Instead, they are finding themselves attending online classes in their rooms, sometimes even from the comfort of their very own bed.
There are many outdoor alternatives for cramped bedroom study spaces all throughout the University of Georgia’s campus. From studying to relaxing and soaking up some vitamin D, there are many ways students can utilize UGA’s green space getaways.
Sophomore psychology major Joanna Elder’s favorite campus getaway is the Mary Kahrs Warnell Memorial Garden and Pond, also known as the Turtle Pond, located in South Campus near the Forestry Building. Upperclassmen showed Elder the pond while she was struggling to find a parking spot near her chemistry class.
“When I was first shown the pond, I thought, 'Wow! If I had known [the pond] was this close, I would’ve been coming here before every chemistry exam,’” Elder said.
Elder said she loves visiting the Turtle Pond as a way to relax and be in nature. Not to mention, she also enjoys watching the pond's herd of turtles as well.
In addition to being introduced to outdoor areas by peers, sometimes students have stumbled upon hidden grounds by accident.
During her freshman year, fifth year senior and religion major, Sandra Griffin, stumbled upon the Founders Memorial Garden on North Campus while trying to find her way from the bus stop to class. After discovering the garden, Griffin said it quickly became one of her favorite spots on campus.
“I like to just put out a blanket and chill. It’s my relaxation spot,” Griffin said. “There’s a lot of flowers and not a whole lot of foot traffic. It’s so quiet you can even hear the birds.”
In addition to visiting the Founders Memorial Garden in between classes, Griffin said she has found other uses for the space in her extracurriculars. As an intern with Christian Campus Fellowship, Griffin often visits the garden with her small groups for one-on-one meetings and friendly picnics.
Like Griffin, sophomore entertainment and media studies major Mecca Slocum also found her favorite outdoor spot by accident while meeting with actors for a project in her directing class.
While looking for her actors at the Founders Garden, Slocum accidentally turned around in front of the Alexander Campbell King Law Library on North Campus. After noticing the beautiful greenery around her, she told her group mates, “‘you guys should meet me here.’”
Slocum said she prefers to use campus greenspaces to do school work rather than for relaxation. For this reason, she enjoys studying by the law library because it is secluded and far away from busy streets.
“I try to find different spots each year just to switch it up because it gets boring,” Slocum said.“I just really like [the law library] cause there’s not a lot going on in that area. It’s just really chill.”