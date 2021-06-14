When students return to the University of Georgia campus this fall, they might notice a new botanical addition outside Tate Plaza.
Members of Marsha Garden, a student organization that has a mission to create gardens to spotlight various LGBTQ+ icons, hope to occupy one of the plaza’s empty planters to design a rainbow gradient, “queer-themed” garden, as stated on their website. The project is awaiting approval from the UGA administration.
The garden, mirroring the organization, will be named after Marsha P. Johnson, a Black trans woman who was on the frontlines of the 1969 Stonewall uprising and is considered a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ rights movement.
James Brower, a junior social work major, founded the organization earlier this year. Brower wanted to pay homage to Johnson because of her contributions to the LGBTQ+ community, which he felt are underrepresented in academic spaces — and it helped that Johnson often sported flower crowns in her day-to-day life.
Flowers have historically played an integral role in LGBTQ+ spaces, Brower and Britt Brock, Marsha Garden’s treasurer, noted. Violets are associated with romantic love between women, and green carnations are tied to the famous LGBTQ+ writer Oscar Wilde.
An educational component will be included in the garden, most likely a QR code that people can scan to learn more about Johnson.
The learning element was important for Brower to incorporate in the garden because he felt that there is an LGBTQ+ history knowledge gap at UGA. Providing information of an essential figure from the community’s history may help bridge it.
If the garden is approved, there will be an added sense of pride for Brock, a senior music education and music composition major, because of the fraught relationship between the South and LGBTQ+ rights.
“[The garden will be] able to give somebody a little bit of hope or a little bit of courage or a little bit of knowledge,” Brock said.
For Brower, its approval would mean another step in the right direction for LGBTQ+ representation at UGA. He’d like for the organization and its garden to function as a safe space or a place of “communal gathering” for those who identify as LGBTQ+ on campus, but may not be involved with the LGBT Resource Center.
“This is kind of a way to show that [UGA administration] — they care. They care about our projects, they care about our ideals and they care about our history as a whole,” Brower said.
Brower is hopeful that the garden will be up before classes begin in the fall, and is even more hopeful that the success of the Marsha Garden will lead to the creation of more gardens to highlight other LGBTQ+ icons, such as Sylvia Rivera and Bayard Rustin.
Brower and Brock are full of ideas and goals for the organization that include growing membership, finding spaces on other parts of campus to create more gardens and perhaps even a greenhouse, though Brower admitted the latter might be beyond his time as president.
With a clear vision and dedicated executive board, members of Marsha Garden are ready to take their organization to the next level, and now only hope UGA is ready as well.