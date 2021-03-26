Upon hitting the play button, listeners tuning into “A Gen That Talks” podcast enter an unpolished, conversation atmosphere as the hosts dig deep with their studio guests.
After creating “A Gen That Talks” Luke Fucetola and Parker Helms have provided young musicians, writers, business people and creatives a platform to speak their mind. The two started the interview podcast in December 2020 with their friends and co-hosts, Kenny Lane and Charlie Reeves, and have since featured guests ranging from University of Georgia football player Jack Podlesny to social media influencer Allie Merwin.
“For the most part, the only people we’ve talked to at this point [on the podcast] are college kids our age that I feel like typically don’t get as much of a voice, at least in the podcast world,” Helms said. “We’ve specifically focused on a podcast about people our age, by people our age.”
Fucetola, a real estate and music major, and Helms, a biology major, are both juniors at UGA. The pair decided to start a podcast as a way to break out of their comfort zone and get to know more interesting people outside of campus.
Now, “A Gen That Talks” is giving a voice to young people to talk about the things that are most important to them and their generation. Fucetola said the four hosts take a relaxed and conversational approach to interviewing to help guests open up about deeper subjects.
When speaking to musician and writer Cameron Bogan in an episode earlier this month, the hosts listened to Bogan speak out about his creative process and struggling with writer’s block as well as his latest music releases.
Fucetola said that a large part of the show’s character comes from its choice of guests, which have ranged from well-known guests like Americana musician Clint Roberts to lesser-known students on campus.
Helms and Fucetola said that some of their favorite episodes have been with the lesser-known guests because the conversations are so different to what people might expect from a podcast.
Helms said they look for people “who society might think are interesting” rather than choosing guests based on existing media following or popularity.
The two said they’re always looking for more voices to come on the show, and encourage people who might be interested in coming onto the show to reach out to them through the show’s Instagram.
“We just want people who we think are interesting, and people that we think would be interesting to hear their perspectives and share that with other people through our podcast,” Helms said.
Helms said that the podcast’s structure gives its guests an opportunity to talk about things other than what they’re known for. For example, Podlesny opened up about his personal life when he was a guest on the podcast.
“[Podlesny] talked a lot about his faith, and his family and where he came from which is a cool perspective that a lot of people might not know about him because a lot of the time when the media’s speaking to him it’s usually about football,” Fucetola said.
New episodes of “A Gen That Talks” are released weekly and announced on the podcast’s Instagram account, but the hosts said they plan to switch to releasing multiple episodes a week in the future.
Fucetola and Helms said their goal for their podcast is to inspire people to connect with others and foster open-minded dialogue about their passions. Helms said that he thinks a lot of college-aged people are wanting to have deeper conversations because they feel closed off from others by the pandemic.
“We’ve been separated from one another for so long so they might be more open now than ever to bringing up those things,” Helms said.