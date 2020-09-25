This past Friday, on Sept. 18, TikTok and WeChat users around the world woke up to the news many have anticipated for months — the removal of TikTok and a potential ban in the U.S. The U.S. Commerce Department said it would ban the apps from the App Store on Sunday, Sept. 20 due to national security and privacy concerns.
However, this plan took a turn when the California tech company, Oracle, struck a deal with TikTok, which is still being reviewed, after the bid from Microsoft to buy out the app was denied. TikTok released an announcement to its users on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 20 that the app was “here to stay.”
The popular video app is well-known for its efficient algorithm that gives teenagers, young adults and users of all ages around the world a chance to have a platform—University of Georgia students included.
Joshua Pickens, a recent UGA graduate who has over 147,000 followers and 2 million likes on TikTok as of press time, said he felt unsure about how the possible ban will affect the large audience on TikTok and how the U.S. can accommodate that.
“Even with the app no longer being available on the App Store, it’s interesting to see what might happen to people who accidentally delete it off their phones or something,” Pickens said. “Most of the viral videos we see today come from U.S. creators and we have the Hype House and everything, so it’ll be really interesting to see how the world will adapt to these changes.”
One of TikTok’s coveted features that often inspires creators to continue publishing videos is the $1 billion TikTok Creator Fund. The fund was created to “support creators of all sizes and backgrounds through earnings that reward the passion and dedication they put into inspiring, uplifting, and entertaining the TikTok community,” according to the app’s website.
Joshua Bastin, a UGA freshman more commonly known on TikTok as @handsomesouthernboy, said he could get paid from TikTok through the fund based on how many views he gets on the videos, although it takes about two months for the money to come in.
“If TikTok was banned, it wouldn’t have affected me that much financially because I don’t solely rely on the creator fund for finances,” Bastin said. “The money I do get from it is nice, but I’ve learned not to just rely on that.”
Along with the talk about TikTok’s removal, the less popular but still frequently used app, WeChat, is included in the potential removal which could potentially hurt many Chinese Americans who commonly use the app to communicate with those in China.
As of Sept. 20, a federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order on the removal of the app, ruling that it represents a free speech violation, according to an order granting motion for preliminary injunction by U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in Northern California.
“Effectively banning WeChat — which serves as a virtual public square for the Chinese-speaking and Chinese-American community in the United States and is (as a practical matter) their only means of communication — forecloses meaningful access to communication in their community and thereby operates as a prior restraint on their right to free speech that does not survive strict scrutiny,” Judge Beeler said in the document.
Users on WeChat often utilize the app to read news, purchase flights and transfer money with a “China Wallet” feature within the app, according to the WeChat website.
WeChat users feel that banning the app is damaging to those whose only link to their families in China is WeChat.
“I wish the news would stop focusing so much on TikTok when the banning of WeChat is by far more damaging,” Twitter user @XiranJayZhao tweeted on Sept. 18. “The headlines should read ‘US Bans Chief Communication App Between Chinese People, Severing Only Link Between Chinese Diaspora and Their Families in China.’”
I wish the news would stop focusing so much on TikTok when the banning of WeChat is by far more damaging!! The headlines should read "US Bans Chief Communication App Between Chinese People, Severing Only Link Between Chinese Diaspora and Their Families in China"— XIRAN, Chinese History Educational Memer (@XiranJayZhao) September 18, 2020
