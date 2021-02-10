When the film “Black Panther” hit the big screen in January 2018, it was a smash hit, earning over $700 million at the box office in the United States alone. Three years later, “Black Panther” has had a lasting impact on the Black community, particularly on Black students at the University of Georgia.
“I saw [‘Black Panther’] with my best friend in theaters, and I remember the hype behind it was so insane … I believe I saw it twice and both times I went to see it, the theater was packed,” Armani Kardar, a senior journalism major, said.
“Black Panther” was the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU, to have a Black main character and a majority Black cast. Black representation in previous films had been limited to supporting roles such as James Rhodes in the “Iron Man” trilogy and Sam Wilson in the “Captain America” installments.
“[“Black Panther”] helped break that barrier and show that Black people can be heroes, too,” Kardar said. “For young Black men… and young Black girls, it gives them somebody to say, ‘I can be this superhero and not feel awkward because they're the same skin color as me.’”
Like Kardar, freshman entertainment and media studies major Chelsea Evans also was happy to see Black representation in the superheroes of the big screen.
“It was especially important [for] my little cousins to see someone that looked like them do the same cool stuff they’ve seen other superheroes do… [the character] Shuri was especially important for little Black girls because they were able to see a young Black girl display extreme intelligence in technology... her free down to earth spirit mixed with extreme intelligence made her extremely believable and relatable to Black girls,” Evans said.
In addition to the feelings of empowerment, “Black Panther” now has a somber tone after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, who played the lead character of T’Challa, or the Black Panther. Chadwick Boseman passed away of colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020 at the age of 43.
“It sucked, because [Boseman] was not the first Black superhero but definitely the biggest Black superhero that we have gotten,” Kardar said. “And, it was so unexpected… It really affected us because… someone we looked up to was just gone.”
In honor of Black History Month, the Tate Student Center Theater will be showing “Black Panther” from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. following the screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”
“The student members of University Union’s Cinematic Arts Committee elected to screen ‘Black Panther’ alongside ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ in hopes of highlighting the diverse backgrounds and cultures which enrich our society in one of the most prominent fictional roles of our time: the superhero,” Matthew Hitchcock, director of cinematic arts for University Union, said.
Procedures have been put in place at the Tate Theater to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as limited seating and required mask coverings.
“[The] Tate Theater is set for 100 … [and] seats are set with ‘sit here’ stickers to ensure appropriate social distancing,” Stan Jackson, assistant to the vice president for student affairs, said.