Freshman orientation, 21st birthdays and graduation are rites of passages all college students experience before entering adulthood — but these milestones looked different this year.
The University of Georgia sent students home last spring and welcomed them back to campus last fall with significant changes in place. Most classes adjusted to virtual learning and clubs and organizations shifted to virtual and in-person events with limited attendance. Especially during fall 2020, campus was eerily quiet.
Students had mixed emotions about their altered college experience and the milestones that came and went over a pandemic-marked year. But there was one common thread: Nothing was exactly the same.
Expectations unfulfilled
Haley Newbold started her freshman year at UGA with high expectations. However, throughout her first few weeks on campus, she and her peers found that they did not have a traditional first semester.
“I had expectations to meet a lot of people -— a lot more people than I have,” Newbold said. “There’s strict rules now where you can’t have anyone but your roommate in your room. I always expected to have my friends over, watch movies in [my] dorm room and be more social.”
Hunter Street, a junior statistics major, transferred to UGA from a North Carolina community college this past fall. Street looked forward to traditional university experiences that his community college lacked, such as a social move-in day and an in-person orientation. However, neither of those happened.
“I wanted to do special things, fun things, meet new people, have the [G] photo,” Street said. “[COVID-19] definitely put a damper on the social environment of transferring to a school and meeting new people and trying to make friends.”
Deion Peoples, a junior studying management, started his job as a C.L.A.S.S. advocate with UGA’s University Housing during the fall semester. Peoples said in addition to his usual duties of supporting Black residents and diversity, he now must enforce social distancing and mask wearing in the residence halls.
“That adds a whole element to the enforcement part of my job that I was, of course, not anticipating,” Peoples said.
Looking on the bright side
Though some expectations may not have been met, many students found a silver lining in their unconventional college experiences.
Kristin Wischmeier, a freshman biology major, said the combination of online coursework and her trouble concentrating helped her realize she had attention deficit disorder, which she was diagnosed with last year.
“I’m kind of glad about [learning of my diagnosis],” Wischmeier said. “Because [now] I’m doing a lot better academically.”
Newbold said Zoom offered certain advantages over speaking with people in person. She does not think she would have been able to speak with as many of her classmates without the virtual platform.
“There’s just no pressure,” Newbold said. “When you’re on Zoom, if you want to mute yourself, you can. If you want to turn your camera off, you can. It’s just so much less stress, and I felt a lot less pressure.”
Peoples celebrated his 21st birthday during the pandemic. He spent his birthday relaxing and enjoying his own company unlike the stereotypical American 21st birthday defined by wild parties and drinking.
When reflecting on his unconventional birthday, He said that by disconnecting from people — both literally and virtually, — he learned to feel more comfortable and confident in his own skin.
“I really feel comfortable in my solitude,” Peoples said. “I don’t need friends. That’s another way that I’ve grown. I don’t really care a lot about people’s opinion [of] me as much.”
Though Peoples knows living through a pandemic does not necessarily equate to the best college experience, he said it’s important to count your blessings and “cherish the moment.”
Street said it’s valid to feel robbed or deprived of certain experiences due to the pandemic, but it’s important not to get lost in those feelings.
“I got accepted to, and transferred, to a four-year university that has 30,000 students in the middle of a pandemic,” Street said. “And I somehow managed to go through it and, you know, everything went smoothly.”