The release of “'Red (Taylor's Version),”' on Nov. 12 marked a moment many people have anticipated since Taylor Swift announced the re-recording in June.
Swift’s reclaimed version of her infamous album features all of the songs from the 2012 album as well as a collection of unreleased material “from the vault.”
The re-recorded songs have outperformed the original ones on streaming services. Spotify released a statement that stated Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in one day by a female artist.
Recording nearly identical versions of her first six albums is Swift's solution to take back control of her music catalog after her old record company, Big Machine Records, sold the masters (or original recordings) of the albums in a $300 million deal.
Since “Red (Taylor’s Version)” was released, it has sparked massive buzz — gaining the focus of thousands of tweets and TikToks. Even The University of Georgia joined in on the conversation by posting photos of fall scenery around the campus with a caption reciting a lyric from the song “Red.”
🎶 Like the colors in autumn, so bright, just before they lose it all 🎶#RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/LxK3QavZHO— UGA (@universityofga) November 12, 2021
What about the album is so captivating to listeners and what impact has the re-release had on her fans? UGA students and self-proclaimed “Swifties” spoke about Swift’s influence on their lives and the relevance of the album.
The progression to a new genre
When “Red” was originally released, it was an album that started the beginning of a new era for Swift. After enduring breakups and the changes that come with one entering their early twenties, she had a fresh take on life, which showed in the music.
Rachel Leyers, a junior jewelry and metalwork major, said “Red” had a certain intensity about it that Swift’s earlier albums didn’t have.
“‘Red’ touches on sadness and life's complexities a little more [than her other albums] … I remember being so excited that Taylor was experimenting with her sound,” Leyers said. “Hearing ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ for the first time — I loved having a Taylor Swift song I could headbang to.”
One song from the album has been the center of attention for many fans and the media alike — the notorious heartbreak anthem “All Too Well.” Swift announced that the full 10-minute version of the song would appear on the re-recorded album, leaving fans eagerly awaiting to hear more about a challenging time in her young adulthood.
Elizabeth Nitz, a junior fashion merchandising major, said she loved hearing the song from a now 31-year-old Swift.
The 10-minute version “gives the album another layer of meaning as she tells us more details of her romantic life and emotions when she wrote the album,” Nitz said.
More than a breakup album
Not only did the album share intimate moments from her personal life, but it also served as a declaration that Swift could dominate both the country and pop genres. She ventured past love songs and focused on more complex topics in many of the formerly unreleased songs.
Though “Red” is celebrated as a breakup album, it also reflects moments of change and cherishes memories.
Her song, “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” which features indie musician Phoebe Bridgers, highlights the struggle of getting older as a woman.
Nitz said the song was her favorite out of the newly released material because it showed a different side of Swift from the time of the album's original release.
“It's interesting to see a different side of Taylor where she discusses her fears of becoming irrelevant, especially since she wrote this song in her early twenties and with our present knowledge has only become increasingly popular,” Nitz said.
Most importantly, the students felt that the album's lyrics and Swift's writing prowess underlined in the project have made them reflect on their own memories and the way they’ve shaped who they are.
Each of the students were preteens during the album’s original release and said it was surreal to listen to the songs again.
Ireland Ashburn, a sophomore advertising major, reflected on how she related to Swift's songwriting and the lessons she’s learned while growing up.
"Taylor talks a lot in her songs about growing up and the process of getting older — even breakups and boy problems relate to her growing up and learning as she goes," Ashburn said. "I relate to those feelings so much, and I think I relate to her writing so much because she's able to fully describe a feeling that I wasn't even able to understand."
Swift was also praised for her ability to paint vivid pictures and portray indescribable feelings in “Red (Taylor’s Version).”
When thinking how the new album made her feel, Leyers said that Swift's ability to write songs about romanticism and escapism, which allow fans to feel heartbroken over imagined experiences, was something very powerful to her.
Many fans feel a strong bond with Swift and this album in particular, and express that her songs have taught them important lessons while helping them cope with difficult experiences, much like an older sibling would. This comparison resonates with Swift’s fans, with Leyers describing the singer as “the big sister she never had.”
Indeed, it seems like the release of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” has empowered and inspired many people, and like the original album, will continue to do so for a long time.