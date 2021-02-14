The day of love is upon us and while some University of Georgia students have planned romantic dates, others are recounting amusing stories of past Valentine’s Days that went awry.
With this year’s Valentine’s Day looking different than any other year, many have had to adjust their plans to accommodate COVID-19 precautions. One of these students is freshman psychology major Ashley Behi, who made plans for herself and her Valentine to have a pandemic-friendly date night.
“Usually we go to a really nice dinner, watch a movie and exchange gifts,” Behi said.
However, this year Behi and her boyfriend are switching up their Valentine's Day festivities. The couple is planning to participate in a TikTok trend that involves putting together a four-course meal from various drive-thrus. The couple will play rock paper scissors to determine who chooses where to eat for each course.
For others, such as freshman environmental economics major Charlotte Cooksey, a romantic night in is ideal. Cooksey plans to make Gigi Hadid’s trendy, spicy vodka pasta recipe alongside her boyfriend to celebrate this Valentine’s Day.
Despite all the love in the air, not every Valentine’s date has been picture perfect. Even prior to the pandemic, UGA students have had their fair share of amusing — and sometimes embarrassing — Valentine’s Day experiences.
As Valentine’s Day celebrations begin, many are unlocking memories that they have wished they could forget. Graduate student Kiera Napolitano recounts an amusing Valentine’s Day memory when she didn’t have a Valentine.
“I student teach at a middle school, and my eighth graders tried to give me dating advice when I told them I didn’t have a Valentine,” Napolitano said. “They were like ‘Oh, well just go get a boyfriend,’ and I was like ‘Oh, yeah ‘cause that's really how it works.’”
For freshman political science major Jeremiah Randle, one Valentine’s memory he can’t shake occurred in middle school.
“I remember this girl asked me out and I only said yes because it was February,” Randle said. “When Valentine's Day came she got me a present that was really thoughtful like lollipops, even a teddy bear — and I got her absolutely nothing.”
To no surprise, Randle said he and his Valentine parted ways about three days later after she pulled the plug on their middle school romance.
Like Randle, senior biological sciences and animal sciences major Hannah Engels also holds an infamous Valentine’s experience. This one comes from the tables of Raising Cane’s with a fellow coworker.
“We went [on a Valentine’s Day date], and he did not say one word the entire time. We literally sat there staring at each other,” Engels said.
Following the date, Engels said they drove separate cars home. From there on out, her work shifts working alongside her Valentine were not the best experiences.
“I still had to see him at work. It was awkward, and we never spoke of it again but somehow all of our coworkers found out,” Engels said. “They all teased us relentlessly.”