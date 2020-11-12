Since Sept. 18, Chinese-owned apps WeChat and TikTok have faced a potential ban in the U.S. for national security and privacy purposes. While TikTok has since been bought by Oracle, a computer software organization, the WeChat decision is on hold due to California’s federal judge ruling that it is a violation of freedom of speech.
The appeal court will hold a hearing for the WeChat case in 2021, but until then, many users of the app are left with uncertainty.
WeChat is commonly used for communicating all around the world, specifically with those in China. It has other features such as news sites, payment options and even the opportunity to purchase a flight ticket all within the app. Students at the University of Georgia, like junior management and international business major Charley Sun, often use the app for many of those features.
“I usually use the app to communicate with my family and friends over in China,” Sun said. “And because of that, I’d say I’m on the app at least once or twice a day.”
WeChat offered users the opportunity to connect with family members they weren’t able to communicate with as much before. Jennifer Zhu, a second year nutritional sciences major from Brooklyn, New York, said WeChat gave her mom the opportunity to speak with her aunt, who she was not able to speak with since she was in her 20s.
Zhu often uses the app to communicate with her parents since they prefer the audio feature in WeChat over other messaging apps. She also uses it frequently to speak with other American relatives, she said.
“If [WeChat] were to be completely banned, I would lose contact with many of my relatives in America and overseas,” Zhu said. “And I think it would definitely affect my parents because that’s how they keep in touch with their family. Especially for my parents… I don’t know what they would do if it was banned.”
The app has reshaped many forms of communication across the world, such as Zhu’s family, providing them an easier medium to speak with relatives rather than using long-distanced and expensive phone calls or the slow letter sending process, she said.
WeChat reported 889 million users in 2016 and has increased to almost a billion in 2019, according to a report from Quest Mobile.
Many users are uncertain of what the ban would entail, so they went ahead and changed their settings to stop automatic updates for the app in order to keep it downloaded, Sun said. WeChat users have also transitioned to another app called Line, which is popular in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, Sun said.
For now, WeChat users are anticipating the decision on WeChat’s ban in January 2021, but that doesn’t stop them from planning ahead by researching other apps to replace it. For Sun, he believes the U.S. government could incentivize users to switch to another app that does not have as many data privacy concerns, but finds it tough because most of the users are in China, he said.
“It would be difficult,” he said. “I don’t even think there are a lot of apps out there that could give you the same features as WeChat and truly replace it.”