When Maddie Feely brought her girlfriend to the Pi Beta Phi formal earlier this year, she was met with excitement and support from her sorority sisters. Feely, a sophomore political science major, said if someone told her a year ago that she would be in a sorority without feeling judged, she would have been surprised.
Feely, who identifies as a lesbian, is among the LGBTQ+ students who participate in Greek life. Though she admitted that she initially had preconceived notions about how sororities operated and wondered about whether she would fit in, she said she has no regrets about rushing last fall.
With the chance to meet new friends and form lifelong bonds, many students take advantage of what Greek life has to offer, but for LGBTQ+ students the potential positives of these opportunities may also be muddled with reservations about acceptance.
The complexities of Greek life involvement
When students from marginalized groups decide to get involved in Greek life, they open themselves up to criticism or scrutiny for their participation in a system that some deem problematic.
To students like Feely and Anthony Tringali, a sophomore economics and political science major, the participation of LGBTQ+ students in Greek life works to benefit the system as it reduces the stigma around their involvement.
“When people see me in a sorority … they feel encouraged, not discouraged to join,” Feely said.
Even so, the perception of fraternities and sororities as exclusionary and discriminatory is not one without basis.
Last summer, amid the Black Lives Matter protests, an increased focus on the injustices in society opened up conversations about the role Greek life has in maintaining the status quo around race, gender, sexual orientation and class.
Greek life on the University of Georgia campus was confronted with testimonies about discrimination and intolerance from students and alumni alike. This ignited calls for change which resulted in the creation of a committee focused on diversity, equity and inclusion within UGA’s Greek life office.
Rush Week
Prior to rush in fall 2020, Feely said she was required to view webinars centered on inclusivity and she felt a lot of attention was paid toward the topic throughout rush.
Going into rush not fully knowing if she would be accepted, Feely said she appreciated the conversations she had regarding diversity because they covered a broad range of marginalized communities, including the LGBTQ+ community.
Still, Feely did not disclose her sexuality during rush, though she insisted it was not because she was fearful of doing so — only because she felt the conversations she had did not warrant the disclosure.
“I felt like every single sorority, even if I did join them and I told them afterwards — that they would be fine,” Feely said.
Feely’s advice to anyone who wants to rush but feels hesitant because of their sexuality is to, “Just do it.”
Safe haven in alternatives
Tringali rushed Alpha Kappa Psi, a co-educational business fraternity, this past spring and said he does not know what he would have done if he had not found the organization.
As a gay man, Tringali said he had worries about moving to Athens from his hometown of Kennesaw, Georgia. Tringali said he was not sure whether he would encounter negative confrontations or experience unjust treatment.
While the thought of going through rush for an Interfraternity Council fraternity did cross his mind, Tringali said the stories he heard about hazing soured any desire to go through with it.
UGA defines hazing as “any intentional, negligent or reckless action, or situation which causes another pain, embarrassment, ridicule or harassment,” and while it is prohibited, Tringali said he is satisfied with his decision to go an alternative route.
Britt Brock, parliamentarian of Kappa Kappa Psi, a co-educational music fraternity, is also a proponent of joining Greek letter organizations that exist outside of Panhellenic organizations.
“There’s so many options besides … traditional Panhellenic that are more accepting and you can actually have a lot more connections with,” Brock, a senior music education and music composition major, said.
There are many similarities between the organizations within the various Greek councils and Kappa Kappa Psi, such as rush, or “process” as it’s known in Kappa Kappa Psi, big-little placement and end of semester celebrations. However, the difference between the two, for Brock, lies in its welcoming atmosphere.
Brock said the fact that Kappa Kappa Psi does not adhere to traditional gender norms is a major reason why it’s fostered an open atmosphere.
Brock, who identifies as queer, found she was happier and felt safer being in Kappa Kappa Psi, especially after seeing LGBTQ+ representation in its members — something she said she did not see in the Panhellenic sororities she considered rushing.
Neither Brock nor Tringali reported experiencing mistreatment due to their sexuality in the organizations they joined. Feely, who is in a Panhellenic sorority, also said she has not either.
“If I ever felt like [I was being discriminated against] … I think there are a lot of people that would stand up for me,” Feely said.
Sustainable change
As people continue to examine the systems around them for biases the question of how to move forward remains relevant for Greek life as for all campus organizations.
In Pi Beta Phi, Feely said the sorority has presentations on how to be better allies in the fight against racial injustice. Before its spring formal, the sorority made a point to mention that not all dates would be male.
However, there is always room for improvement, Tringali said, especially, in public displays of solidarity and acceptance. Brock said even a simple action such as putting up a Pride flag on South Milledge Avenue would be a great show of support.
This fall, Tringali will head diversity and inclusion efforts for Alpha Kappa Psi, something he is passionate about. Tringali said he wants to make sure all students feel safe being in Alpha Kappa Psi, no matter what they believe or who they are.
For Brock, the key to progression is the celebration of what makes individuals — their differences.
“These spaces are supposed to be something to form a kinship,” Brock said. “We can’t form a kinship with carbon copies of us.”