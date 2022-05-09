Climate anxiety is defined as anxiety or worry about climate change and its effects. Around 65 percent of American adults have experienced climate anxiety, according to the American Psychological Association.
At the University of Georgia, many students are involved in organizations and activities that aim to promote sustainability and environmental consciousness from Fair Fashion to Ecotones to UGArden. For some of these students, climate anxiety has been a motivating factor in their involvement.
Kate Kearney, hub coordinator for Sunrise Movement Athens and a sophomore at UGA, said she suffers from climate anxiety. The Sunrise Movement is a youth-led organization fighting for things like climate justice and green jobs. The group tries to achieve these by pushing for legislation, such as the passage of the Green New Deal and pushing for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, which would help create jobs in the green energy sector.
“Even if your personal actions don’t make much of a difference, like recycling one bottle isn’t going to stop the Earth from heating by a degree … it will at least give you a feeling of having control over something,” Kearney said.
Kearney tries to be conscious when buying her clothing and likes to thrift as much as she can.
“I think educating yourself is the most important thing that any of us can do. We’re not going to be able to stop fossil fuel companies from producing fossil fuels, but by learning more about it, you can tell your family and friends,” Kearney said.
Samantha Dilley, a freshman ecology major, is the EcoRep for the Myers Residential Community. She became a representative because she wanted to get involved with things related to her major that would help her gain experience and know if it was something she wanted to do as a career.
The biggest change Dilley has tried to implement in her life is trying to make people around her more environmentally conscious by encouraging actions such as turning off the lights after leaving a room and using recycling bins.
Dilley also experiences climate anxiety.
“It’s getting much more serious and with the current state of corporations and how little people are doing to really maximize sustainability, it is pretty scary. Which is why I want to go into the field that I want to go into and just make a small difference, especially in the corporate world,” Dilley said.
Kearney and Dilley believe that everyone should try to do things every day that will help the Earth, because there is only one.