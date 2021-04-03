Any semester of college is naturally going to be stressful for students. Add to that normal level of stress a pandemic, no spring break and an overall insane year, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for what many refer to as a burnout — a feeling of mental and emotional exhaustion with a loss of motivation.
The unusual times that we’re living in have revved up these burnout symptoms for many students nationwide. University of Georgia students were asked about their experiences with stress and burning out while doing school during such a chaotic time.
A multitude of factors
Julia Johnson, a sophomore marketing and international business major, said the pandemic in particular has taken a toll on her motivation. She attributed this to virtual class formats.
“School used to be something I love, but now it’s become kind of a burden,” Johnson said. “With everything being online and us not being able to interact, it’s made it difficult to want to keep doing hard work.”
Johnson added that she thinks burnouts around the time of midterms are practically inevitable for every student. As the semester work can oftentimes pile up, she said that stress levels can peak during exam season.
Pragya Bhayana, a freshman data science major, said the recent Atlanta spa mass shooting as making her feel particularly discouraged recently and said she has spent a lot of time “dwelling on it.”
“I’m doing college to go out in the world and work, but the world kind of sucks. It makes me feel sad,” Bhayana said. “It just feels weird.”
Chris Monzon, a junior biology major, said the lack of a spring break has made this semester more difficult for him. Typically, UGA would hold a week-long instructional break in the month of March — giving students time off at the halfway point in the semester.
“We usually get a week off around this time, but we only had a day, so it’s kind of just felt like everything ran in together,” Monzon said. “I’ve also been going through my own personal struggles, so it’s been kind of stressful.”
Similar to Johnson, junior computer science major Daniel Fain said he has lost motivation due to the pandemic.
“I used to have a passion for school and to learn, but now it’s kind of like, ‘assignments, turn them in,’” Fain said. “I don’t really care anymore about my classes. I’m just getting it done and waiting until summer for my internship.”
Surviving the stress
Monzon keeps his cool by staying in touch with loved ones and encourages seeking help when necessary.
“Reaching out to people, whether it’s through therapy or just different stuff like that, just make sure you stay connected,” Monzon said.
Meanwhile Bhayana said she creates checklists that help her stay more organized and stable throughout the semester She said even checking off the smallest tasks gives her motivation.
Fain urges other students to make sleep a top priority in their lives.
“When I try to do everything and ignore sleep, it just cascades and makes it all worse,” Fain said. “If you don’t get your eight hours in, it can be catastrophic.”
When she feels stressed, Johnson tries to make strategic plans to simplify things and get them done, but she also emphasized the importance of “blowing off steam” with her friends and just trying to have fun.
“It’s important to remember that we’re still humans,” Johnson said. “Our only thing to do isn’t school, so work on your mental health too. I think that’s very important.”