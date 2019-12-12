191210tmg_graduatecookies0017.jpg

Tabitha Crawford ices a Christmas cookie at a cookie decorating class at The Graduate in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Marsh, a UGA senior, started her cookie baking business last September and runs her business, Baylee Bakes, out of her kitchen with the help of her roommate.

With the semester coming to a close, finals are on everyone’s minds. The Red & Black decided to give students on campus a study break by asking them what their favorite holiday traditions are.

Julia Mazel

Julia Mazel

Mazel, a sophomore biological sciences major, poses for a portrait. 
  • Major: Biological sciences
  • Hometown: Pensacola, Florida
  • Year: Sophomore

Julia Mazel said her family normally likes to keep to traditions when it comes to celebrating the holiday season, with cookies and exchanging gifts. 

“My siblings and I do a Secret Santa on Christmas Eve,” Mazel said.“We are also big on Christmas cookies, we make about 400 each year and give them to the neighborhood.”

Rhett Mobley

Rhett Mobley

Mobley, a freshman computer science major, poses for a portrait. 
  • Major: Computer science
  • Hometown: Roswell, Georgia
  • Year: Freshman

Rhett Mobley takes to his French side of his family for Christmas with a traditional dinner and a classic dessert. 

“I have some French in my family so we always have a big, French style Christmas dinner,” Mobley said. “We also have a French dessert called Bûche de Noël."

Jessie Vo

Jessie Vo

Vo, a junior pharmaceutical science, poses for a portrait. 
  • Major: Pharmaceutical science
  • Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
  • Year: Junior

Jessie Vo loves to put the finishing touches on her holiday tree as her favorite tradition. 

“Decorating the tree, that’s really fun,” Vo said.“Last night, me and my roommates did it and I also love doing it with my family back home.”

Prisha Nandakumar

Prisha Nandakumar

Nandakumar, a freshman biology major, poses for a portrait. 
  • Major: Biology
  • Hometown: Johns Creek, Georgia
  • Year: Freshman

“A lot of my family lives in California so we either go there for the holidays or they come here and we spend time together,” Nandakumar said. “It is definitely different from a Southern Christmas there, it’s more of a Youtuber type of Christmas.

Gray Miller

Gray Miller

Miller, a sophomore biochemistry major, poses for a portrait. 
  • Major: Biochemistry
  • Hometown: Athens, Georgia
  • Year: Sophomore

Miller said he and his family normally head out of town for the holidays and this year plans to make its annual trip to Tennessee. 

“My family goes to Gatlinburg every year and we rent a cabin,” Miller said.

