With the semester coming to a close, finals are on everyone’s minds. The Red & Black decided to give students on campus a study break by asking them what their favorite holiday traditions are.
Julia Mazel
- Major: Biological sciences
- Hometown: Pensacola, Florida
- Year: Sophomore
Julia Mazel said her family normally likes to keep to traditions when it comes to celebrating the holiday season, with cookies and exchanging gifts.
“My siblings and I do a Secret Santa on Christmas Eve,” Mazel said.“We are also big on Christmas cookies, we make about 400 each year and give them to the neighborhood.”
Rhett Mobley
- Major: Computer science
- Hometown: Roswell, Georgia
- Year: Freshman
Rhett Mobley takes to his French side of his family for Christmas with a traditional dinner and a classic dessert.
“I have some French in my family so we always have a big, French style Christmas dinner,” Mobley said. “We also have a French dessert called Bûche de Noël."
Jessie Vo
- Major: Pharmaceutical science
- Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
- Year: Junior
Jessie Vo loves to put the finishing touches on her holiday tree as her favorite tradition.
“Decorating the tree, that’s really fun,” Vo said.“Last night, me and my roommates did it and I also love doing it with my family back home.”
Prisha Nandakumar
- Major: Biology
- Hometown: Johns Creek, Georgia
- Year: Freshman
“A lot of my family lives in California so we either go there for the holidays or they come here and we spend time together,” Nandakumar said. “It is definitely different from a Southern Christmas there, it’s more of a Youtuber type of Christmas.
Gray Miller
- Major: Biochemistry
- Hometown: Athens, Georgia
- Year: Sophomore
Miller said he and his family normally head out of town for the holidays and this year plans to make its annual trip to Tennessee.
“My family goes to Gatlinburg every year and we rent a cabin,” Miller said.
