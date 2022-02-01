Some students found out about the “Dawgs Raising Dogs” program through word of mouth or by seeing the dogs around campus — both were the case for sophomore graphic design major Peighton Senges.
“I heard about it during [sorority] rush … a girl I talked to had done it and I started seeing them all around campus,” Senges said. “So freshman year, I just found their Instagram and applied and now I have my own dog.”
The “Dawgs Raising Dogs” program is affiliated with the Athens Area Guide Dog Foundation, Guide Dog Foundation New York and America’s VetDogs.
To become a guide dog trainer, students go through a six-month application process where they are taught commands and positive reinforcement methods before they are given a dog to train.
After they receive a dog, students must attend basic training courses with them. Donna Bryan, the Athens area puppy advisor, helps teach students the basics before moving on to more advanced techniques.
“When you first get your baby from eight weeks old until 4 months old, you're in puppy preschool,” Bryan said. “Things [are taught] like general socialization, troubleshooting … house breaking and obedience and general manners.”
More advanced skills such as loose leash walking and distraction control aren’t learned until the dogs are 16 to 18 months old. Then, it’s time for one final training class.
“It is focused specifically on polishing skills, getting the dogs ready to go in for training and learn all of those final skills that they will need to become guide dogs and service dogs,” Bryan said.
Most students will train the dogs for around a year before they are sent to the Guide Dog Foundation headquarters in upstate New York. This is where the dogs will be paired with a person with visual impairments and trained even more.
“We're the first step on their process and then they go through a lot of other checkpoints to get paired up with someone,” Senges said.
Bringing the dogs with them in public is crucial to the training. Bryan suggests that students bring the dogs everywhere from class to movie theaters.
“On these outings they are focusing on all of the skills they're practicing in their group classes and applying them in real world scenarios,” Bryan said. “The more that we expose them and get them out in public, the better we are able to identify any potential distractions, fears or any areas that we might need to spend a little more time training.”
Senges has found that some of the training is different than she would have assumed — it is often very different than training a non-service animal.
“There's a lot of little things that [you train] for people with visual impairments that you wouldn't think of, like [the dog] always has to be on the left side of you and they always have to make sure they're behind your foot so people don't trip,” Senges said.
Now that she has a puppy full-time, Senges said her daily routine has changed — she has to wake up earlier to feed the dog and take him on walks. However, she enjoys it and especially likes having the dog in class with her.
“It also makes my day a lot more fun because if I'm stressed out during a class, he's right there and I can pet him … it's another responsibility but it makes you a better person for it,” Senges said.