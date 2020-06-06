In March, the University of Georgia announced it would switch to virtual instruction for the remainder of the spring semester to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For students, this meant their normally busy schedules packed full of lectures, club meetings and social events would be put to a halt.
With some extra time on their hands, many UGA students took it upon themselves to start their own side projects outside of their online coursework. Since time was no longer an obstacle, students were able to dedicate their downtime to passions that may have been difficult to accommodate while balancing their typical college routine.
Rising senior and graphic design major Sydney Shores was used to balancing a jam-packed schedule before UGA announced that classes would no longer meet in person. As a busy-body, Shores was initially unsure how to fill her downtime, but soon enough her creative juices started flowing.
On April 24, Shores decided to launch her own handmade earring business on the popular online marketplace website, Etsy. While she had originally thought of the idea back in January, it wasn’t until quarantine came along that Shores had more time to bring her earring business into fruition.
“At the beginning [of quarantine] I was so bored and needed a way to fill my time, which is one of the reasons I started my Etsy shop,” Shores said. “Everything that has happened has obviously sucked, but in a sense I’m grateful that [quarantine] gave me the opportunity to be creative and to do something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Like Shores, recent UGA graduate and marketing major Megan Lynch did not let quarantine boredom get the best of her. While she initially had a hard time accepting the unforeseen conclusion of her senior year, Lynch soon found a silver lining in spending some extra time in her hometown Charlotte, North Carolina.
While being back home, Lynch reunited with one of her old friends to create a custom sticker and digital drawing business called Aralyn Designs. From digital recreations of furry pets to school-spirited prints for college students, Lynch and her partner, Carolina Argon, have created a wide variety of customized stickers since launching their business in May.
“We actually got inspiration from videos we saw on TikTok,” Lynch said. “We started out making designs for our friends, and then we thought about how cool it would be to make stickers for somebody to decorate their laptop and things like that.”
Aralyn Designs wasn’t Lynch’s first personal business endeavor. At the age of 14, Lynch started her own design business called ML Designs where she sells personalized T-shirts, vinyl and embroidery. With her past entrepreneurial experience, Lynch was excited to branch out and launch a new project with her newfound downtime in quarantine.
Similar to Lynch, rising junior and fashion merchandising major Kaitlyn Rutledge was inspired by the popular video-sharing app TikTok to create her own thrifted and upcycled clothing brand called Bleached. After many of her summer plans were canceled due to the pandemic, Rutledge created her business as a substitute for a summer job and as a creative outlet to fill her time.
“I knew I would need to add something to my resume that shows what I’m passionate about, and for me that’s fashion,” Rutledge said. “This project has definitely been a labor of love, but it’s something I enjoy doing which gives me the motivation to keep going every week.”
Thinking optimistically, Rutledge said that even though her past few months have not gone as expected, she is grateful to have discovered a new source of happiness and creativity. Bleached has become much more than just her quarantine pastime, and Rutledge plans to continue her designs in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.