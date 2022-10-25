One notification and two minutes to “be real” became part of a daily ritual for nearly 50 million more people worldwide this September alone. In just the last month, BeReal, an “anti-Instagram” social media platform, has experienced a 2,254% increase in monthly active users since January, according to Sensor Tower Store and Consumer Intelligence data.
Whether at the crosswalk near Bolton Dining Commons, at a game in Sanford Stadium or in class at the Miller Learning Center, the app’s growing popularity can be seen spreading throughout campus as more students, and even some teachers, join the app.
Molly Williams, a sophomore landscape architecture major, first joined BeReal in spring of this year after she realized most of her friends were on the app.
“[My friends and I] talked to our teacher about BeReal and then he got it. So I thought if he has it, I have to have it,” Williams said.
Once a day, at a random time, the app sends a notification reminding users that it is “time to BeReal.” Users then have two minutes to take an unfiltered photo using the app’s dual-camera, simultaneously capturing an image of themselves and their surroundings. This photo is then visible to the user’s followers who have also posted, giving followers the option to interact with the post by sending a reaction photo, or Realmoji.
The proposed goal: an authentic connection.
Compared to other platforms
Senior Elise Karinshak has developed a unique perspective on the effects of social media as both a member of Generation Z and as an undergraduate researcher with the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
As part of her research, Karinshak examines digital communications systems and how people perceive information. Most recently, she has been working with the Crisis Communication Coalition to understand how and what Gen Z wants to hear from practitioners during crisis communication.
Karinshak has found that Gen Z’s values of authenticity and transparency tie to several of her preliminary research results. This desire for realness is exactly what BeReal caters to and could contribute to the app’s success.
“[BeReal] is really a breath of fresh air in comparison with existing social media,” Karinshak said. “I think there are elements in it that make it inherently entertaining and fun. There’s the spontaneity of you don’t know exactly when that notification will come.”
Karinshak also thinks that BeReal prioritizes connection over content.
“BeReal is very much just about what you're doing in the moment, and what your friends are doing in the moment as well, and just keeping up with each other. It's a lot more casual,” Karinshak said. “Whereas with Instagram, you tend to post less frequently. It's a lot more glamorous, beautiful lighting, everything is kind of staged, to a certain extent.”
She believes that BeReal’s current features, like the impromptu notifications and lack of filters, encourage authenticity rather than curating a persona like users can with Instagram.
The pressure of authenticity
Karinshak also believes that there are unavoidable challenges with all forms of content creation. Specifically with BeReal, she thinks the constant pressure associated with posting could be hard for some to step away from.
“[When] being connected all the time, there’s a pressure to always be authentic and always be putting your pictures out there,” Karinshak said. “I think sometimes, [users] don’t want to share at all. And it's not that you aren't being authentic. Maybe you don't feel like sharing in that moment, or it's something that you want to keep personal.”
Some students, like University of Georgia senior and management information systems major Hunter Schramm, avoid the app to avoid the pressure associated with posting. Schramm says that while most of his friends use the app, he doesn’t see himself joining BeReal anytime soon.
“I know some people who take it religiously, like whenever [the notification] pops up. But then I also know some people who wait until there's something a little more exciting going on,” Schramm said.
Schramm says it can get “a little crazy” when he’s with his friends and they all receive the push notification, sometimes taking turns posing for each other’s BeReal.
“It’s a lot. It definitely makes it feel less real,” Schramm said.
While people are encouraged to post within the allotted two minutes, the app does not keep users from posting later in the day, although it will be identified as late. BeReal also makes the number of retakes visible to followers.
Schramm believes that these features undermine the brand’s purpose and could cause some people to wait to post until they are doing something more eventful, giving in to a more Instagram-like format.
“I think some people wait to post. It’s a little performative. But also, I think that the anti-Instagram part is you can’t scroll all day through it. You can look at how many people you have [added], but you can’t go to explore anything,” Williams said.