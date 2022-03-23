With the roll of a piano chord, the University of Georgia Symphony Orchestra made its return to Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall on Tuesday. The UGA Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition Concert was originally scheduled for Jan. 27, but was postponed due to cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant being too high for ensembles to practice.
Alongside the orchestra, the concert featured the five winners of the Hugh Hodgson School of Music’s annual Concerto Competition. Jesse Hu and Jieun Lee played the piano, Sara Lynn Storm sung soprano, Rachel McClellan played the violin, and Grace Gelpi played soprano and alto saxophones.
Peter Jutras, director of the Hugh Hodgson School of Music, explained how the competition worked before the concert began. Competitors in the areas of brass, woodwind, string, piano, voice and percussion begin learning their music as early as a year in advance.
Following a preliminary round, UGA faculty and sometimes musicians from outside the university select 5% of the students in each area to advance. Then, all the students compete against one another, no matter the instruments they play. UGA faculty choose the winners of the competition and those students get to perform at the spring concerto concert.
McClellan, a junior violin performance major, was disappointed when the concert was postponed. However, as the semester got busier, she was thankful to have an extra month to practice. Ensuring a 150-person orchestra is on the same page as five individual soloists takes time.
“I felt extremely honored because all the musicians here are very good. I know a lot of them personally and they're just fabulous players. So, I just felt like it was a real honor and a gift to be able to experience this,” McClellan said.
Hu opened the concert with the first movement of a piano concerto by Beethoven. Following that, Storm sang a piece from “La sonnambula” by Vincenzo Bellini. Lastly, before the intermission, McClellan played the third movement of a violin concerto by Aram Khachaturian.
“I felt a sense of awe and excitement listening to the pieces because I feel like they're very high tempo, very exciting [and] gets your blood pumping. So I've really enjoyed listening to those and feeling those emotions,” said junior international affairs major, Jacob Davis.
Various emotions moved through the room with the music. Hu jumped with force while playing piano, Storm emoted through facial expressions while singing and McClellan swayed with the movement of the violin. The fun part of performing is getting lost in the world of the piece, McClellan said.
Following the intermission, Gelpi played the first two movements of “A Kind of Trane” by Guillaume Connesson and Lee closed with “Concerto for the Left Hand” by Maurice Ravel.
Martha Play, an attendee and musician herself, enjoyed listening to the Khachaturian piece on violin. She only knew one other piece by this composer so it was refreshing to hear another composition and new sound, she said.
However, it was the saxophone piece that moved her emotionally.
“At this time in our world, I was really thinking about Ukraine. The piece is so full of desolation, especially in the orchestra part, and every time I would hear the saxophone it would just be like a thread of hope,” Play said.
The young musicians featured are also given new opportunities and hope as this concert was part of the Thursday Scholarship Series. Since 1980, the Hugh Hodgson School of Music has held performances where the ticket sales go towards funding School of Music scholarships. There are four concerts each semester that are a part of this series.
Davis and Play both find it important to support this series because they see it as a way to support the talented musicians on stage. Play sees the struggles that young people have. From finances to gender issues to being included in things, she said she’s passionate about supporting and encouraging them.
“I feel like [attending Thursday Scholarship Series concerts] is a way that I can support young people. It's a ‘Yes, go for music’ because music can really help you get through life, whether you’re sitting in the seats or whether you’re performing,” Play said.