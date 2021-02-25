Pandemic or not, "the show must go on" for the University of Georgia Department of Theatre and Film Studies and its virtual productions.
Using music to reflect on various experiences from this eventful past year, the UGA theatre department has curated the virtual cabaret, “Here’s Where I Stand,” showing Feb. 26-28 and March 2-5.
“Here’s Where I Stand,” will be a prerecorded musical collection of both group and solo performances. Through their musical selections, the cast will reflect on their struggles from last year and consider where they currently are in their lives.
For junior music performance major Rayvon Love, “Here’s Where I Stand” was a chance to celebrate a future of new experiences. Love’s musical number, “Flight,” aims to convey the meaning of self discovery and freedom, he said.
“Professionally, I decided to try new endeavors this year. … I applied to a lot of different programs and wanted to take the next step to do things outside of the university,” Love said. “The cabaret was a chance to express myself and announce to the world that I'm leveling up in my life.”
Getting creative
Considering the challenges that COVID-19 has presented for putting on traditional live theater, UGA lecturer of voice and cabaret director Michael Hadary had to get creative with his production.
“We didn't want to impose any sort of show with a narrative on the students at this point in time, and we wanted to let the students have an opportunity to perform something that spoke for them individually,” Hadary said. “They all recorded this [cabaret] in their rooms, with the exception of a couple of people.”
This unique process of recording individually forced the cast to try new things and use virtual methods to collaborate. Caroline Caden, a junior theater major and stage manager, has had to take on the task of stage managing with no physical stage in sight.
“We had to teach our 16 actors how to set up the lights and camera by themselves, so we were kind of combining film and theater,” Caden said. “There were some moments that were difficult due to COVID reasons in assuring that everything is safe and disinfected, but it's super cool seeing everything being edited together.”
Ticket to the livestream
Tickets for the cabaret are available on the UGA theatre department's website. Tickets are free, but viewers have the option to pay any amount they see fit. Suggested tickets prices vary from $2 for students and $5 for non-students; however, paying these amounts is optional. Each night of the production, ticket buyers will be able to livestream the full show at a provided link at 8 p.m.
After accessing the livestream, viewers will have the chance to enjoy two hours of empowering musical numbers, as cast members perform songs that have helped them through COVID-19 and the political unrest that has left a mark on their lives. These performances will feature music from Buffalo Springfield, Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile and more.
“Some people are singing about how they're worried about being an arts major in this world right now,” Hadary said. “Others miss seeing their friends and family. I really wanted [the cast] to be able to speak to what they're feeling, so we found the songs that help them express that. We want to give the students an opportunity to amplify where they stand in the world today.”