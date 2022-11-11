“The Comedy of Errors” is a Shakespeare play based on a story of two sets of twins that get separated at birth. With colorful scenery and eye-catching costumes, University of Georgia students put on a performance that created a lot of laughter on Thursday night.
The show opened on Nov. 10, which is followed by seven more performances on Nov. 11-12 and 16-20.
The show begins with actors telling the story of how two sets of twins were separated at birth in a shipwreck.
The actors used their bodies to mimic the boat wrecking, thunder crashing and other additions to the scene that normally wouldn’t be portrayed by people.
Over 20 years after this accident, two of the brothers travel to the city of Ephesus in search of their respective twins.
The outlandish acting was matched with colorful costumes and bold set design. The witty performance elicited many laughs from the audience.
Jeremiah Albers, the director of the show and a doctoral student of performance studies, weighed in on his experience directing and the steps he had to take in order to make the show a success.
“I started working on the show last semester, pretty much as soon as it was decided what we were doing, I started reading and doing research,” Albers said.
Prior to the show, Osarenoma Osawaru, a junior theatre major, explained his ties to the cast and his thoughts before the show.
“I have never seen the show but I do know a big part of the cast, and I'm very excited to see them all do this, because they're all very funny,” Osawaru said.
Albers gushed over the cast and their performance and hard work over the past few months.
“It's been really fun to watch their journey from the beginning of the process where many of them were really intimidated by Shakespeare… to now watching their journey and seeing them discover that this actually isn't that hard,” Albers said.
Jocelyn Floryance, a senior theatre major who attended the show on opening night, shared her love of the age diversity the cast has.
“It was really fun seeing the mix of grad students and undergrads who were in this. We had freshmen and M.F.A.s,” Floryance said.
“I really enjoyed all of it. I thought it was very colorful and bubbly and fun. I really liked what they did with Shakespeare because Shakespeare can be so boring,” Floryance said.