The University of Georgia Department of Theatre and Film Studies opened their spring musical production this weekend with “A Little Night Music.” The performers, costumes and scenery came together for a memorable Saturday night performance of the Tony-Award winning Stephen Sondheim musical.
The show, set in 1900s Sweden, is about love, lust and the importance of meeting the right person at the right time. Opening on Friday night at the Fine Arts Theatre, the show continued with performances on Saturday and Sunday.
The curtain rose on Saturday night to a quintet of singers who gave commentary on the characters’ affairs and heartache. The show follows the principal leads as they try to interpret their own emotions and navigate relationships.
This season, the UGA theater department sought to reflect the importance of identity and sexuality in their productions. “A Little Night Music” was directed by Daniel Ellis, an academic professional in opera and theater at the Hugh Hodgson School of Music.
“The show is dealing with identity in the time period of 1900 and here we are 120-something years later, still dealing with some of the same social constructs,” Ellis said.
Although the show was filled with trials and tribulations, the performers were able to balance the drama with humor. The audience laughed throughout the performance.
Before the show, Maurice Chinnery, a second-year graduate student who plays the role of Henrik Egerman, explained how this cast was unique to him.
“I love that we get to work with a few of the School of Music students. I think it has been super beneficial. Having different people in the building who aren’t always here all the time is really really nice,” Chinnery said.
Hana Soomro, a junior biology and psychology major, made her UGA Theatre debut this weekend as Desiree Armfeldt. Soomro found the cast of “A Little Night Music” to be especially important.
“We have a lot of diversity… It's cool to bring representation to the stage. We have lots of different types of people and different majors,” Soomro said.
Freshman Bianca Cardona plays Fredrika Armfeldt in the show and hopes audiences can experience the humor and music performances of the production.
“Be ready to laugh, be ready to invest yourselves in characters… and be ready to hear some really talented voices sing some really pretty songs,” Cardona said.
Performances will resume on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Fine Arts Theatre and run through next weekend, with the final performance taking place on Sunday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 and $12 for UGA students and can be purchased online.