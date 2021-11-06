Christmas lights, industrial structures and the faint noise of a soprano opera voice set the exposition for the opening night of “Rent”— the University of Georgia Theatre & Film Studies program’s current musical production.
On the evening of Nov. 4, the first showing of “Rent” brought an anticipatory group of audience members into the UGA Fine Arts building who were in store for an emotional two-hour experience.
“Rent” tells the story of a group of struggling artists as they grapple with relationships, careers and figuring out how to make the best of life. The story touches on issues that are not often seen on the mainstream Broadway stage, especially not at the time that the production first hit the stage in 1996.
The book, musical and lyrics were created by the late American playwright and composer Jonathan Larson. Larson often touched on various social issues in his works, and this can be seen through “Rent’s” powerful storyline surrounding the HIV/AIDS crisis, addiction and sexuality.
Michael Hadary, a UGA lecturer of voice and the production’s vocal coach, thinks the show’s arrival to the UGA Theatre stage has been a long time coming. He remembers his first time seeing the production many years ago and is happy to see this take on the musical still produce the same energy it once did.
For those who are familiar with the musical, such as freshman elementary school education major Serenity Starr, the sentimental melodies and lyrics are hard to forget. Starr especially enjoys the refrain of perhaps “Rent’s” most well known song, “Seasons of Love,” which poses the powerful and thematic question: “How do you measure a life?”
For other audience members, including senior EMST major Claire Bartling, the college production was their first viewing of the musical. Being introduced to an untraditional musical like “Rent” can feel unfamiliar at first, but it was not hard for the audience to quickly fall in love with the energy and spunk of the characters and music.
“It’s just one of those shows that you hear about all the time,” Bartling said. “It’s iconic and I haven't even seen it yet, but I feel like I have to and I want to.”
Despite being a Tony-winning Broadway musical, “Rent” has many songs that sound as if they could be featured on a classic 90s soft rock album. The powerful vocal talents of freshman Marshall Smith, who played the struggling musician and ex-junkie Roger, especially shined when belting rock ballads such as “Without You” and “Your Eyes.”
“It’s sort of exciting to see how the show is still enjoyed,” Hadari said. “This has a rock feel to it, and that is what has survived 25 years.”
Along with the music and personality that makes this show feel timeless for many audience members, the messages surrounding the importance of friendship, community and intimacy ring especially true today. Watching the actors dance together, hold hands and embrace was a simple joy that has only just again become possible after the isolating pandemic.
Tickets for UGA Theatre’s production of “Rent” are available at the UGA Theatre website at $12 for students and $16 for the general public. With lyrics inspiring the audience to take in the moment and care for the ones they love, “Rent” tells an uplifting and sentimental story that has stood the test of time.