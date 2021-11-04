In the University of Georgia Fine Arts Theater, there is something in the air — people move throughout the theater buzzing with excitement as they prepare for their take on “RENT,” which is set to open tonight.
“The excitement from the student actors is contagious,” said “RENT” director and third-year PhD. student Brandon LaReau. “You can’t help but feel excited and just tingly to get to work every day.”
While the cast does physical and vocal warm-ups, laughing and catching up with each other, the crew puts final touches on the costumes and gives out notes to the actors. This hopeful energy must have been similar to when the original musical first opened on Broadway 25 years ago.
A new perspective
Jonathan Larson’s “RENT” opened on Broadway on April 29, 1996, in the Nederlander Theatre and went on to run for 12 years as well as win a Pulitzer Prize and several Tony Awards.
Based on the opera, “La Bohème,” the musical follows a group of artists and friends from different backgrounds living in Alphabet City, a neighborhood in New York City, in the midst of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
The show is filled with lively dance numbers followed by scenes filled with grief and emotion. It’s powerful, moving and raw. But, UGA Theatre’s production of “RENT” wants to take the show to a whole new level.
“I wanted to do everything as different from the original production as possible,” LaReau said. “Not just the costumes, not just the scenery but even casting and every decision that we’ve made has been purposefully pretending like the original production never happened.”
Costume designer Caitlin Eldred said many key features from the original were changed for their production such as the character Angel’s clothing, who wore Santa Claus drag in the original.
“It’s the 25th anniversary of the show so it’s been done a lot. So we [asked ourselves]: How can we freshen the show?” Eldred said.
Looking through a character’s eyes
This feeling of freshness doesn’t just come from the technical aspects. LaReau said the actors aren’t trying to live up to anyone’s standards but instead are trying to lean into their characters and work to understand them.
Odai Garrido, who will play the complex role of Mimi Marquez, gushed about her role.
“Mimi brings out the side of me that I haven’t been able to express since I was a child. When you’re a child, you’re so free,” Garrido said. “She really does what she feels and that’s really hard for some people and I really connect with her in that way.”
Marshall Smith, a freshman intended graphic design and marketing major, felt that his character Roger Davis allows him to tap into a deeper part of himself.
“He has these moments where he’s very angry and lashes out,” Smith said. “We’re so different but so similar at the same time, so those sorts of moments … I connect to really deeply, even if I don’t express it in my everyday life.”
Ultimately, “RENT” is about humans coming together in times of uncertainty. This element of the show has given it the ability to stand the test of time, especially now in the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the cast and crew of the show each hope the audience takes away different things from the show, ensemble member Rachel Hoover wants the show to help take the stigma away from HIV/AIDS.
Hoover pointed out a line in “La Vie Bohème B,” one of the musical’s most important songs, where the cast toasts to those living with diseases.
“[They say,] ‘No, we’re still here, you know, we haven’t died yet. We’re still here. We’re still people. We’re still living,’” Hoover said.
There certainly is undeniable life in this one-of-a-kind show, all the way from glaring human struggles to the wholesome moments of togetherness and love.
UGA Theatre’s “RENT” will run from Nov. 4-5, 10-14. Tickets, which are $12 for students and $16 for everyone else, are available for purchase on the theatre’s website. The show will promptly start at 8 p.m. in the UGA Fine Arts Theatre except for the Nov. 14 date, which will begin at 2:30 p.m.