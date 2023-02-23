On Feb. 22, the University of Georgia’s Cellar Theatre was filled with laughter, gasps and loud chants as the cast of “The Wolves” brought the rambunctious antics of a girls’ soccer team to the stage for their fourth show. The UGA Department of Theatre and Film Studies is showcasing Sarah DeLappe’s “The Wolves” with performances from Feb. 16 through Feb. 26.
First produced in 2016, “The Wolves” centers around a group of teenage girls tackling life’s problems, ranging from politics to periods. Full of light-hearted teenage shenanigans and heavily emotional scenes, the play presents young women going through the process of growing up and showcases the importance of sisterhood.
“It was really cool to see a play with an all-female cast, I never got to experience that before. It was really cool to see your life experiences reflected on the stage,” said Emily Resmondo, a sophomore art major who attended the show on Wednesday.
Bella Holiday, a sophomore theatre major, attended the show twice in order to fully capture all the conversations on stage.
“It felt very interactive, almost, as an audience member, because I could relate to each and every one of the characters,” Holiday said at the Wednesday night performance.
While the play centers around the bonds of a girls’ soccer team, a sense of sisterhood was created far beyond the stage for many of the cast and crew.
Demi Lehman, a senior theatre and entertainment media studies double major who plays Number 00 on the team, felt that through the preparation and planning of the production, a strong sisterly bond has formed among the cast of all women.
“We all have this thing in common, which is our womanhood and how that has affected us,” Lehman said. “We've had really meaningful and deep conversations about [it] and how we bring that into the show to show what that is really about.”
Many cast members were also able to connect to the global issues the play references. Most of the cast remembers events discussed in the play from their own teenage years, such as the 2016 U.S.-Mexico border crisis and the conflict in Afghanistan during the early 2000s, Lehman said.
“Most of the people [acting] in the play were also in high school when this was written. So we truly did live this out. [We had] conversations of ‘this was my experience in my own personal life, how can I endow that to what is happening with these girls in the play?’,” Lehman said.
For Eva Creel, a junior psychology major, her own experience of youth helped her immerse herself in her character, soccer player 14.
“We really find ourselves just acting like the girls in the show a lot, because it is just a depiction of these teenage girls, and we're not far from being teenagers,” Creel said.
Creating this sense of girlhood was a significant goal of co-director Fiona Schirmer. As a second year Master of Fine Arts performance student, Schirmer saw “The Wolves” as a unique opportunity for women actors.
“You don't [often] get a play like this for all-female casts,” Schirmer said. “It's a really important piece for female actors of young ages because I think you're kind of pigeonholed into this idea of young lover female [or] quintessential femininity and beauty, especially at an age [of] actresses in the department.”
The process of directing and guiding the cast has allowed Schirmer and her co-director, Sofía Ruiz, to help and prepare many of the student actors to break into the male-dominated film industry.
“We are there sort of [as] mentors, not their faculty,” Schirmer said. “We're able to break this barrier down and really get into the kind of the struggles that Sofía and I faced as women in this industry, and then help them through that.”
Creel said the experience has been a source of fun and has been a space to explore her creativity and gender topics.
“The point of the show is to show girlhood, womanhood and sisterhood so it felt really fitting that our cast and immediate crew were all female. It really helped with exploring the show and the subtext of the writing. Having all-female voices to dissect a show that is just about womanhood was very freeing,” Creel said.
But with the open and freeing environment among the cast and directors, there came a sense of vulnerability when presenting the show to others, including the production team, made up mostly of men.
“I feel a bit protective about this show and the stories just because I resonate with it so heavily,” Creel said. “And since it is such a tale of womanhood and girlhood, it's a little nerve-wracking showing it to people that might not get it, [including] the design team.”
Production elements such as costume, set and lighting design were all done by men, something that initially caught a few cast members off guard. Schirmer saw this as another opportunity to empower the female cast and work through the gender dynamics of the production.
“I think we had to acknowledge very early on what was happening, advocating for things like making sure that the uniforms were fitting female bodies,” Schirmer said. “But I think that we all did such a good job.”
Jacob Yurkovich, the lighting designer of the show, helped use light to break up the scenes and convey different realistic and metaphorical themes in production.
“You'll see some things in the lighting that really convey the idea of femininity [and] sisterhood. And there is a theme of loss within the play that will come across as opposed to just a soccer field,” Yurkovich, a graduate student in lighting design, said.
Like the cast, Yurkovich and the production team also found the experience of working on a production centered around women an interesting challenge.
“[It] was an interesting dynamic of putting aside our internal thoughts and really focusing on the director's vision,” Yurkovich said. “That was an interesting challenge and I think it came out pretty well in the end,”
Just as the production, rehearsal and preparation for the show fostered a sense of sisterhood and cooperation, “The Wolves” presents a story of young women working together to overcome real-world issues and the personal difficulties of becoming an adult.
“It was magical, really, to work with these females and to facilitate this option for them to perform like this. I'm not sure if I'll get it again, but I hope so,” Schirmer said.