From March 23-26 the University of Georgia Theatre Department presented “Moving Forward,” a devised production created from the ground up by nine UGA undergraduate students and director and alum Marlon Andrew Burnley.
The play, which was performed at UGA’s Cellar Theatre, follows Beni, who enters a purgatory called The Depot but cannot recall memories of their life other than their name. In The Depot, Beni tries to piece together a complex mix of good and bad elements of their life.
Beni encounters everyone from Buddy, the self-proclaimed guide of The Depot, to Robin, an older Southern woman who reflects on her life through music, to Beni’s own father, each sharing wisdom from their joys and shortcomings in life.
“With this process, I was very intentional about coming into the space and acting as just a facilitator, and allowing the students to come up with content and form and express their ideas,” Burnley said.
The memories of the characters are shared through dialogue and shown through projections, dance and song. The show opened with a song performed on ukulele by Bridget Blanchard, who played the character of Beni. The lives of the characters were shown through shadows of people and puppets or images of places projected on hanging sheets.
“Moving Forward” came into existence unintentionally. Originally, Burnley was to return to his alma mater to direct a straight play adaptation of Lynn Nottage’s “Sweat,” which fell through. When deciding how to move forward, Burnley proposed creating an entirely new piece, led by the undergraduate student cast.
Burnley has experience with original shows, having written and performed a one-man show titled “Black in the Box” in 2018 while pursuing his master’s degree in acting performance at UGA. But Burnley was now tasked with creating a show with nine students, most of whom had never created a devised piece, all under a tight deadline.
“Usually, devised works are done over several months, or even years… This project was done in 26 days,” Burnley said.
The story’s creation process needed to start as soon as the cast could come together. Burnley wanted students to have full agency over the production, but as a starting point, he gave the cast a word or phrase at the start of rehearsal and gave the students 20 minutes to write about it. The cast would then share their thoughts, sometimes through songs, poems or movement.
Olivia Vicos, a junior theater major who played a Depot occupant named Jordan, said that a lot of the early stages were about trusting the process, especially with those initial free writes.
“It was like an outlet to start to get our creative juices flowing,” Vicos said. “At first, I was like, ‘I don’t get what we’re doing,’ but then actually it gets your mind to start to work.”
Because of the group’s larger size, many ideas were constantly being thrown around for consideration.
“Just imagine trying to write a paper and then having nine other people write that paper at the same time,” cast member Myles Krachman said during a discussion after their final performance on Sunday.
However, Burnley and the cast established an agreement from the beginning that although no ideas were permanent, this process would be a safe and supportive space for people to share their thoughts without criticism.
“It can be a touchy topic, because you created something you put your heart into. There’s a reason why you wrote this, and you’re having people say it doesn’t fit the script,” Vicos said. “It was kind of always with the understanding that you’re offering something, but it’s not necessarily going to be taken.”
Even ideas that were incorporated into the script ended up being revised and reworked.
“I wrote a lot of it from personal experience. Having to be okay with letting things about my life be changed to fit the show was hard,” cast member Tristen Sledge said in the post-show discussion. “But there was a lot of gratification in it, because I think it was able to let more people identify with that.”
The production was the result of months of work, flexible creativity and intense collaboration by the students and director. The final product was a play unique and original to the UGA Theatre Department, from the words on the page to the performance on stage.