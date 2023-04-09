The University of Georgia Lamar Dodd School of Art and the Environmental Ethics Certificate Program are co-hosting a screening of the award-winning documentary “UNSPOKEN” on Thursday, April 13 at the Jackson Street Building auditorium.
The event is free and open to the public and will include a discussion moderated by former Georgia Bulldog and NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey.
According to the “UNSPOKEN” website, the documentary follows the history of director Stephanie Calabrese’s hometown, Monroe, Georgia.
"It's a thrill to screen ‘UNSPOKEN,’ a film I shot with my iPhone, in the auditorium where I attended art history classes at UGA as an interdisciplinary arts major back in 1991,” Calabrese wrote to The Red & Black in an email.
Monroe, Georgia is a town about 40 minutes outside of Athens. It has a population of around 15,000. The small town atmosphere and rich Southern culture has drawn many people to Monroe for years.
However, the picturesque antebellum town does not acknowledge the tragic social injustices that have occurred in Monroe.
Initially, the goal of the film was to shed light on the Moore’s Ford Lynching. However, as Calabrese began to uncover more hidden truths in her small town, she saw the potential to uncover the racial divide in her hometown that stems from its dark past.
“As a student, you just can't predict where your career path might lead. Staying curious, open to learn, and brave enough to shine a light on the truth, no matter how difficult it might be, will take you where you need to go and, sometimes, lead you right back home,” Calabrese wrote in an email.
The feature film has won awards at various festivals such as the Reedy Reels Film Festival, Rome International Film Festival, Portland Film Festival, Macon Film Festival and many more.
Robert Vick, the director of the Environmental Ethics Certificate Program, helped to coordinate the screening of “UNSPOKEN.”
“The film is very moving, and an important step in reconciling some of the tragic history of racism in the South,” Vick wrote in an email to The Red & Black.
A panel will be held afterwards to further discuss the film. The conversation will be moderated by Georgia Bulldog All-American and NFL Hall of Famer, Champ Bailey.
The discussion will include cast member Dorcas Jernigan, one of the first two students to integrate Monroe Area High School, Elizabeth Jones who leads the restoration and preservation of Zion Hill Cemetery, Monroe’s oldest and largest African American burial ground, and the director herself.
“We are looking forward to the event, and the dialogue that will follow it,” Vick wrote.
The screening will take place on April 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Jackson Street Building auditorium. The event is free and open to the public, however attendees must register online in order to attend.