On any given day at the University of Georgia, you can probably find a group of prospective students and their parents making their way through campus, exploring the university for the first time. The team of tour guides leading them make up a dedicated and energetic community on campus, giving year-round tours and providing resources through the UGA Visitor’s Center.
As representatives of UGA and the first impression of the university, tour guides are responsible for providing a positive experience for potential students, parents and staff. Albert Chen, a senior majoring in internal affairs and finance, has been a tour guide since his sophomore year and has found a tight-knit community with the other guides.
“It's not just that the other tour guides who are also working at UGA are super friendly and amazing, which they are and they've become some of my closest friends here. It's also that whenever you're talking with a student, sometimes you can see that moment of realization for them when they realize UGA is a school that they really like,” Chen said.
Overwhelmed and feeling out of place in the beginning of her freshman year, Erin Huddle, a current sophomore majoring in exercise and sports science, was looking for a sense of community on campus. Since being accepted as a tour guide, Huddle has felt more connected to UGA and has formed many friendships with staff and visitors.
“No matter who comes on my tour, I love being able to customize my tour and my conversations with them to exactly what they want because whatever they're interested in, UGA has something relevant to that,” Huddle said. “In between each tour stop, the tour guide is challenged and supposed to talk to each student one-on-one to really find a way to connect with them.”
Not only do tour guides provide information, but they are crucial to the student recruitment process. Originally from Houston, Texas, Olivia Babasick, a sophomore majoring in account management and international business, wanted to become a tour guide to give other out-of-state students representation.
“Obviously more Georgia students are going to end up coming here, but more out-of-state students will [also] tour to decide if they want to apply,” Babasick said. “I think being an out-of-state student [myself] is a resource to other out of state students who are touring.”
According to Babasick, the application process to become a tour guide is a low-stress process and that anyone interested should give it a shot.
“The [interview] felt like I was talking to friends, which is what made me feel like it could be my home right from the start,” Babasick said. “It was fun and they just want you to be a college kid and hear about your college experience.”
Turner Templeton, a sophomore studying sports management, was inspired to become a tour guide when he went on a college tour with his older brother and saw how much fun the tour guides seemed to have. Templeton has enjoyed the upbeat work environment and helping people make their college decisions.
“I love meeting all the random people because you have a bunch of really, really short conversations with everyone. It's cool to learn about everyone and how people from all over the country and world are coming to tour and where I [can] go and I just show it off,” Templeton said.
UGA tour guides are tasked with understanding and explaining how the university can provide what each touring student is looking for in a college. Their close community is the first thing potential students, parents and staff are welcomed with at UGA.