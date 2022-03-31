On a day dedicated to celebrating those who identify as transgender, Casey Jokay, a transgender nonbinary man, hopes the public can be more aware of the existence of their communities.
March 31 marks the 13th annual International Transgender Day of Visibility, a recognition coming at a time in which the transgender and greater LGBTQIA+ communities face historic political disputes and bills regarding their rights.
Before 2009, the only internationally recognized day for transgender communities was Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day dedicated to mourning those who have lost their lives to anti-transgender violence, according to the American Psychological Association. Transgender activist Rachel Crandall noted this and founded Transgender Day of Visibility to honor living transgender people.
At the University of Georgia, transgender students plan to celebrate the day in different ways.
A break from explanations
For some in the transgender and gender non-conforming communities, the day will be set aside to educate those around them. Others hope to have a break from explaining their identities.
“My ideal day being a trans person is that I don't have to educate anyone. That I don't need to explain how I'm presenting myself. That I can just be who I am, how I feel at that time,” Jokay said. “It's nice just to be yourself and left alone to be yourself — like anyone who isn't trans is allowed to be all the time.”
Jokay, who is a sophomore English education major and uses he/they pronouns, will attend Pride Prom — an event held by the university’s Pride Alliance on March 31 in hopes to surround himself with others in the LGBTQIA+ community.
“I know a lot of other people in high school, they didn't have themselves figured out or they weren't comfortable being themselves in that high school environment,” Jokay said. “So [Pride Prom] feels a little bit like this chance to have a do-over and really be yourself … be around people that understand you in that way.”
Though the event isn’t centered around celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility, the recognition and community will be present, Jokay said.
Taking time to reflect
While there aren’t many local events honoring Transgender Day of Visibility, transgender male and graduate student Clint Bennett is using the day — which happens to fall on his birthday, as a means of self-reflection and celebration for how far he has come in his transition.
This year will mark Bennett’s first time celebrating since he began transitioning in October 2021.
“It's very affirming. I'm happier in myself — in my own idea of self and in my body — than I ever thought I would be,” Bennett said. “It's been a lot of work, but all good work.”
Freshman Temwa Tshibangu, who is a male-aligned transgender person and uses he/they pronouns, is also putting less emphasis on attending events for Transgender Day of Visibility and more on private self-reflection.
“I feel like really honoring myself … validating my feelings and not allowing myself to be defined by how other people perceive me. Staying resolute in my identity and not letting other people take that from me,” Tshibangu said. “At the end of the day, I really only have myself and people's opinions or ideas about who I am don't really matter as much as how I perceive myself.”
Tshibangu hopes to educate others and see allyship from the Athens community.
Hope for Athens allies
Like any other day, Tshibangu will spend their Day of Visibility being open to educating others, whether through conversation or reposting informative posts on Instagram. However, they realize the exhaustion that can come with educating others.
“I feel like it's important to continue conversations outside of said day,” Tshibangu said. “We're still trans all of the other days. [The] struggle still exists. So even if we educate for one, our message isn't really going to be broadcasted.”
Tshibangu hopes those outside of the transgender community can listen, educate themselves and be a voice for transgender people.
“Being active and speaking in places where trans people cannot,” Tshibangu said. “Being that mouthpiece when we can't be our own mouthpieces — but saying our message.”
Bennett mentioned he will be donating to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention for LGBTQIA+ youth who usually get their donations matched on Transgender Day of Visibility, according to Bennett. He also believes transgender individuals and resources should be highlighted on the day.
“I think the biggest thing that other communities can do is always highlight. Highlight trans people, highlight trans activists, highlight trans artists, writers and creatives,” Bennett said. “Always highlight trans organizations that are working to better the community.”
Bennett has experienced barriers trying to find resources at UGA to help while he transitions. He believes resources at the university should be made more clear to allow the transition process to be “more doable and less of a hassle.”
Junior etymology major and transgender man Russell Chesnut, believes it is crucial for those outside of the transgender community to ask questions.
“I really wish that cis people and people outside of the trans community would just take the opportunity to talk to us and understand that we're people and you can have a conversation with us and understand … the way we think,” Chesnut said. “You can have more insight to that if you just talk to us. I think it's a shame that it doesn't always happen that way.”
Chesnut recognizes people who aren’t transgender may face anxiety when asking questions, but believes the transgender community can make more clear that “we have people you can talk to. You should talk to us.”
Celebration and protest
While celebration, self-reflection and education are all on the agenda for the students, Transgender Day of Visibility arrives in the midst of debates and legislation concerning the transgender community.
Bennett said this year feels more like a protest than a celebration in light of the anti-transgender legislation within various states. On Feb. 22, a letter was delivered to Texas health agencies by Gov. Greg Abbott declaring that parents allowing minors to get gender-affirming surgeries could be investigated for child abuse, according to The Washington Post.
In February, the Georgia Senate passed a bill banning competition with schools that allow transgender athletes on girl’s sports teams. The “Save Girls’ Sports Act” also asks athletes to compete in school sports in that match the sex stated on their birth certificate, according to GPB News.
“It's a little scary. Especially for someone like me, who's recently out, and I really just started this process,” Bennett said.
Bennett said it is especially beneficial to donate to transgender organizations now, in view of the recent legislation.
Jokay acknowledges the fear of legislation that would inhibit his rights, but also sees how much support the fight to maintain those rights has received.
“Even if it's frustrating to see that that fight has to be done, that it's happening at all is somewhat encouraging,” Jokay said.
In Athens, Jokay feels like he has a safe and supportive place to express his identity.
“For as many weird looks as you might get or pushback from people who don't agree with your identity, there seems to be just as many people who keep it to themselves or actively support you,” Jokay said. “You can be trans and be a successful adult. There is a future in that identity.”