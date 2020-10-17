The University of Georgia University Union canceled all movie showings at the Tate Theatre after a portion of the roof of Tate Student Center caught on fire last night at 9 p.m.
Due to last night’s fire at Tate, this weekend’s theatre showings have been canceled. Please continue to monitor our social media for further event updates. https://t.co/331lQDkior— UGA University Union (@ugaunion) October 17, 2020
Although there were no Friday night movies due to the spring and summer 2020 commencement ceremony which was postponed due to COVID-19, there were showings of “Dr. Sleep” and “It Chapter Two” scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, prior to the fire.
Union made the announcement this morning on its Twitter account that the showings are canceled and encouraged people to keep up with their social media for event updates.
