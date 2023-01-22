UGA Vietnamese Student Association welcomes hundreds to 19th annual Night in Saigon

On the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21, the University of Georgia’s Vietnamese Student Association hosted their 19th annual Night in Saigon at Tate Grand Hall. Hundreds of students and guests celebrated Vietnamese culture through song, dance, theater and food at the sold-out event, which took months of planning by an extensive group of directors and committees.
“Here on UGA campus, there's a huge, huge presence of Vietnamese culture and Vietnamese students,” Sylvia Bui, VSA president, said. “We just want to showcase our talents, our culture and our food.”
Before the night’s performances began, attendees gathered in formal attire, including full-length gowns, suits and traditional tunics, to enjoy the meal. The menu featured a host of Vietnamese food, including sticky rice, egg rolls, shrimp crackers and candied fruit.
The event expected over 800 attendees, according to a press release, including visitors from out of state. Linda Le, the executive director of the event, recalls selling out within minutes of the two ticket releases, which opened in December 2022. Members of VSA chapters at universities across the Southeast were in attendance.
Titus Sexton is a freshman mechanical engineering major at Mercer University. He is in the VSA chapter at Mercer and traveled with over 20 other members to Athens from Macon, Georgia for the event.
“It brings the community together,” Sexton said. “I’m just happy that we get to celebrate together.”
The show began at 7 p.m., and more than 20 event directors and VSA executive board members took the stage to introduce the performances. Both the American and Vietnamese national anthems were sung, and the show’s two emcees started the festivities.
The theme of this year’s Night in Saigon was “Way Back Home,” and the event explored different aspects of the Vietnamese American experience.
“I think a lot of the audience connects to the idea of trying to find what home is because a lot of us are college students [and] almost everyone here is an immigrant from Vietnam or people of color,” Bui said. “A lot of us struggle with the idea of identity.”
Alan Vu is a freshman animal science major and a member of VSA.
“If you're from an immigrant background and you come to college… it's really easy to lose yourself and lose your background,” Vu said. “So it's important to stay connected.”
Students produced a theatrical performance that showcased the night’s theme. The skit was written, directed and produced by Jennifer Hoang, a recent UGA graduate, and centered around an alternate reality in which the Vietnam monarchy still reigns.
Kim Chwang is a junior risk management and insurance major and acted as the lead in the skit. She played a young princess from Vietnam, on tour for the first time in America.
“She goes on this journey of self-discovery and adventure,” Chwang said. “[The skit is] about finding out who you are and finding out what home means to you… You can find that at any age.”
The show also featured dance performances to both traditional and modern music, choreographed by senior advertising major Donald Pham. Lion dancers leaped across the stage in unison to the loud beat of a drum.
The event came the day before Tết, short for Tết Nguyên Đán, the Vietnamese New Year, one of the culture’s most important festivals. On Sunday, Jan. 22, many Asian cultures will join in celebrating the Lunar New Year. In Vietnam, 2023 is the Year of the Cat.
However, this year’s Night in Saigon only coincidentally fell near Tết, and the VSA took the opportunity to celebrate together.
“We were scared that people weren't going to show up. People would want to spend time with their family, but instead they brought their families here,” Le said.
Dozens of sponsors contributed funds to make the event possible, from Mother Pho in downtown Athens to the Asian American Advocacy Fund. Tickets cost between $12 to $15.50
A portion of the event’s proceeds will go to nonprofits such as One Body Village, the Backpack Project of Athens and the Union of Vietnamese Student Associations of the Southeast.
Although the event was sold-out, people could attend online via a YouTube livestream provided by the VSA. The student organization also produced a podcast detailing their preparations for the event, and a theme reveal video directed and shot by media director and senior advertising major Aaron Heng.
According to Le, preparation and planning for the event began in August, and required many directors, committees and choreographers to put together. On stage, the tight-knit group of event organizers beamed with pride, dressed in suits and gowns.
“I think the journey was more of the takeaway,” Arthur Nguyen, internal logistics director for the event, said. “The finished product is amazing. But I think just the journey here and working with so many people is such an amazing experience.”