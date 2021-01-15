COVID-19 has forced numerous changes to the traditional in-person classroom structure, especially for students with a major in the visual arts. Social distancing protocol has required many students in art classes to shift from their traditional large workspace and complete their work elsewhere, oftentimes within the walls of their bedroom.
“It’s been hard, especially taking a sculpture class this semester, because I have a roommate who likes things neat and tidy,” freshman interior design major Avery Chambers said. “When I’m in the middle of a project, things are kind of messy and not ideal. Here at home is my one and only workspace.”
Along with issues surrounding physical space, students such as freshman intended art major Grace Bishop have also struggled with the restrictions online classes have put on getting constant critiques on their artwork.
“My biggest struggle has definitely been getting feedback and criticism on the progression of the piece,” Bishop said. “It’s a lot harder to shoot [professors] an email because they might not get back to you in time or you might get another idea.”
Despite facing new hardships, visual art students are using their creativity to complete their work in the ways that work best for them. These methods include using different resources and spaces around campus, many of them being extremely close to where the students live.
Bishop recommends to her peers in visual arts classes to try and venture out of their dorms and find work environments with more extensive amounts of space.
“Try to go to Lamar Dodd [School of Art], and utilize the empty classroom space there,” Bishop said. “Art is hard enough when you’re in an environment that’s just your dorm and is very closed off, so I think a wider atmosphere would help move the artistic process along.”
Kara Kovarovics, a freshman interior design major, enjoys utilizing the spaces inside her dorm building such as study rooms with large and spacious tables. She also likes to go out around campus and find new inspiration for her work.
“I’ve been getting a lot of inspiration from going outside,” Kovarovics said. “I would also say that using the internet to find inspiration from other artists is useful. I’ve been doing a lot of research on other artists’ processes, and I’ve really just used the technology I have available to me.”
When asked what advice she would give to other visual art students who may be struggling with the new style of learning, Bishop emphasized the importance of keeping open communication and reaching out for help.
“Don’t hesitate to reach out to a professor for a private Zoom,” Bishop said. “I would also say to connect with your classmates over Zoom to work on projects together. That way, it creates more of a studio environment and a way to make friends. Try to utilize your peers because we’re all in this together.”