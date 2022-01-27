Stability and calmness. This is what 2021, the year of the ox, was fated to bring. Though unstable and frantic at times, 2021 was a year spent anchoring ourselves in a new reality. This year — the year of the tiger — brings new opportunities, adventures and changes, according to the Chinese zodiac.
As the Lunar New Year approaches on Feb. 1, the Asian American Student Association at the University of Georgia is preparing for its biggest annual event — Lunars. Planned for Feb. 5, Lunars will celebrate diversity within the Asian population at UGA.
Lunars will feature a wide variety of entertainment including a short film from UGA alum Enoch Lee, a fashion show, traditional songs and other performances.
In 2021, Lunars was held as a drive-in showcase in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event is moving back in person to the Tate Grand Hall. AASA has established a COVID-19 protocol team to assess risks and establish guidelines for the event.
Lunars co-event director and junior biochemistry major Vy Hoang said that Lunars is more important now than ever because Asian students at UGA are in need of community.
“It’s been a very hard year for Asian Americans overall,” Hoang said. She said there is a negative association between Asians and COVID, and she hopes the event will bring a sense of unity.
Numbers of anti-Asian incidents and crimes have increased sharply since the beginning of the pandemic, according to NPR.
Ashley Dey, sophomore cellular biology major and co-event organizer of Lunars, also acknowledged the importance of Asian students finding the bravery and resilience to stay loyal to their cultural roots, traditions and communities after these hardships.
“Lunars is really just about uniting us as a minority on campus and reminding us that there’s still hope. We can find that bravery within ourselves even though we’ve all been through so much during the pandemic,” Dey said.
The Lunar New Year is a time to celebrate new beginnings, gather with family, tie up loose ends and enter the new year with a clean slate.
In the tradition of the Chinese zodiac, each year is represented by an animal, which repeats every 12 years. The animals represent different qualities that will define not only the year, but also the people born during it.
Lunar New Year celebrations vary widely between cultures, regions, villages and households. However, they traditionally take place over 16 days, with New Year’s Day falling on the day of the new moon between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20 – usually the second new moon after the winter solstice.
AASA’s Lunars celebration falls on the fifth day of the new year. Its theme is “Loyal, Brave & True,” which pays homage to a song from the 2020 live-action adaptation of “Mulan.”
“You need to be brave for yourself, loyal to your culture and family and also always be true to your individualistic self,” Hoang said. “[This sentiment] really stands the test of time … you have to teach yourself to be fearless.”
The decorations and theme of the event will also channel the glamour and luxury of the 2018 film “Crazy Rich Asians,” according to Hoang. Event performers and organizers will be dressed up, and attendees are encouraged to do the same.
Tickets for Lunars are available for $10 and can be purchased through the UGA AASA Instagram page until Feb. 3. There will be limited tickets available to ensure that social distancing is possible during the event.