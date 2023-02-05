The Georgia Museum of Art, which opened to the public in 1948 with a collection of just 100 paintings, is celebrating its 75th birthday this year. The museum houses nearly 17,000 pieces of art in its permanent collection and is the state’s official art museum.
The anniversary will be celebrated with events throughout the year, and the museum kicked off festivities this weekend with an Elegant Salute XVII, a 1920’s “Gatsby-inspired” party for sponsors on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The Elegant Salute event is also a way to celebrate and thank sponsors, who Brown says are an integral part of the museum. The museum’s programming, which includes events, tours, films, lectures and more, is funded by private sponsors.
“This event is tremendously important to us being able to… bring incredible works of art to Athens for people to see them,” Hillary Brown, the director of communications of the GMOA, said. “Seeing them in person is just a completely different experience and that’s part of the value of this place, that we have that, and that we can maintain free admission, that helps remove a huge barrier to entry.”
The museum started in the basement of the old library on the University of Georgia’s historic North Campus in 1948 and has since grown in size and collection. It then moved to a building in the Performing and Visual Arts Complex on East Campus in 1996.
The collection's core was started with a donation of 100 American paintings by the museum’s founder, Alfred Heber Holbrook, a retired lawyer from New York. In 2012, Atlanta art collectors Brenda and Larry Thompson donated 100 works in a collection of African American art, mirroring the donation by Holbrook.
Brown has seen the museum grow over the past 25 years, from when she was an intern at the museum in 1998. She says the gifts have played a big role in the growth of the museum, especially the donation by the Thompsons.
“This kind of thing has a huge effect on how we present ourselves [and] how people perceive the museum. People feeling like the museum is for them, the way that we study, and write about art — that changes the story of art history nationally,” Brown said.
The Thompsons also endowed a curatorial position for African American and African Diasporic Art. That position, currently filled by Shawnya L. Harris, promotes African American art in the museum by creating a monographic (single-artist) show every year.
Today, the museum’s permanent collection of nearly 17,000 pieces of art consists of American paintings from the 19th and 20th centuries, American, European and Asian works on paper, the Samuel H. Kress Study Collection of Italian Renaissance painting and growing collections of Southern decorative arts and Asian art.
Blossoms Wholesale, originally called Flowers Inc., is a sponsor for the museum and wishes to continue the legacy of its founder Coatus Lee “C. L.” Morehead Jr., who was a big lover of the arts and a supporter of the museum. Manuel Vargas, the manager at Blossoms Wholesale, said their mission is to continue the appreciation for the arts by contributing to the museum.
“I feel like it’s really important to have spaces to create, to appreciate and to enjoy art and to come together as a community and I think the [Georgia] Museum of Art serves that purpose here in Athens, Georgia,” Vargas said.
The museum is hosting events throughout the year in celebration of its 75th birthday. On Sunday, Nov. 5, the celebrations will culminate in a party and family day at the museum.