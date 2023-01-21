The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will perform at the University of Georgia’s Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Founded in 1902, the orchestra is one of the largest and most well-known in their country. The group has toured extensively around the world to countries including Poland, Italy, France, Switzerland and Spain.
The orchestra has been in the United States for a week now. According to principal conductor and Ukrainian-American Theodore Kuchar, they have been well received by every audience.
“They know what these people have come from, these people have come from a life of watching bombs, their family killed, the buildings that they live in destroyed,” Kuchar said. “Everybody knows what’s happening in Ukraine right now and the fact that these people have come here and are intact and performing — that in itself is an accomplishment.”
The timing of this concert comes during conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which Kuchar said was merely a coincidence.
“I do not want this concert to be a pity tour for Ukraine as a result of the war; this tour was already organized approximately two years ago,” Kuchar said. “I want every audience to look at this orchestra and appreciate the level of what it is on an international scale.”
Kuchar will lead the orchestra in performing a variety of classics from composer Johannes Brahm’s “Tragic Overture” to Antonín Dvořák’s “From the New World Symphony.”
The concert will also feature Ukrainian-American pianist Stanislav Khristenko, who will join the ensemble for Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16.
Tickets can be purchased online at pac.uga.edu, by calling the Performing Arts Center Box Office at (706) 542-4400, or by visiting the box office on River Road. Tickets start at $40. Tickets can also be purchased along with tickets to two other UGA Presents performances, where single tickets start at $25 and UGA student tickets are $10.